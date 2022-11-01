Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
Coastal Composting Council hosting its 4th annual ‘Pumpkin Collection Event’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coastal Composting Council has announced that its 4th annual “Pumpkin Collection Event” will take place from Nov. 1-9 and Nov. 25-Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those seeking to drop off their pumpkins must remove any candles, googly eyes and plastic. Additionally, pumpkins that have been painted may be dropped off only if bio-based paints were used.
WECT
Getting rid of your pumpkins in an eco-friendly way
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If your pumpkins are starting to rot and you’re ready to toss them after the Halloween festivities, then there’s an eco-friendly way to do so. Instead of sending your pumpkins to the landfill, there are several ways you can make a “positive pumpkin” impact.
WECT
Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Discover Fresh Event Possibilities in Wilmington, N.C., and Island Beaches
There are many destinations for hosting meetings in the Carolinas but only one offers the quintessential Carolina Coastal Experience – Wilmington, N.C., and Island Beaches. Encounter an award-winning destination that offers the perfect combination of city and beach experiences. From the intuitive layout of our Convention District, with walkable access to shops, restaurants and vibrant nightlife to memorable coastal activities just minutes away, Wilmington and Beaches offers planners fresh possibilities. Attendees and their families will be compelled to arrive early or stay late.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Circa 1922, Wrightsville Foodie Events, and Dia de los Muertos
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello again my Cape Fear Foodies, I must apologize for the lack of content over the last few weeks. Between prepping for a wedding that I officiated back in West Virginia, and planning and executing a Halloween party (where I regretfully offered to make all of the food) my opportunities to search out new restaurants and old favorites have been few and far between.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
WECT
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools. Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The festival will be held at 14221 U.S. HWY 17 in Hampstead.
WECT
Opportunities in southeastern North Carolina to honor, celebrate Veterans Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizations in southeastern North Carolina have announced a wide variety of events to help members of the community honor and celebrate Veterans Day. paws4vets Veterans Day 5k. The 13th annual “Veterans Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk” will take place on Nov. 6 at 9...
WECT
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WECT
NHC 4-H selling wreaths to support youth development programs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County 4-H program is aiming to sell 350 wreaths to support youth programs during its 11th annual 4-H Wreath Sale running from now, Nov. 2, to Nov. 9. “I think people start getting into the holiday spirit when ordering their wreaths,” said Sara...
WECT
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
The State Port Pilot
Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us
As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
WECT
Community invited to Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The ALS Association announced that the Walk to Defeat ALS in Wilmington will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Long Leaf Park at 314 Pine Grove Drive. “Your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level. Through education, support groups, access to care and advocacy, we are working to defeat ALS and provide hope to people living with ALS and their families,” stated the ALS Association on their website.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC
Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
whqr.org
CoastLine: Alicia Inshiradu on her twenty-plus-year passion project about 1898 and why Wilmington needs a catharsis to heal
What The River Knows is a passion project. After more than two decades of work, it’s coming alive on a Wilmington, North Carolina stage for writer Alicia Inshiradu. Since the late 1990s, this fictionalized story of the city’s coup d'état has taken the form of a feature-length screenplay, a short film, and two previous attempts to bring the story to a live theater audience. The third time, more than 20 years after the first, seems to be the charm.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WECT
9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach to bring food, spirits and live music
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the 9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, November 5. Weekend Meals on Wheels of New Hanover County is organizing the event and raising money for their work to provide meals to homebound seniors. “The festival will celebrate...
WECT
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
WECT
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
