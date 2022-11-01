ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three takeaways from South Carolina women's basketball first exhibition game vs. Benedict

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball picked up right where it left off at the 2022 NCAA championship. The Gamecocks dominated Benedict 123-32 in an exhibition game Monday to kick off the 2022-23 season.

Coach Dawn Staley said the matchup against a local Division II squad didn't tell her much about her team, but the Gamecocks enter this season as the consensus No. 1 team in the preseason and favorites to repeat their national title. If South Carolina wins another championship, it will become just the fourth program in women's college basketball history to win two in a row.

Here are the top takeaways from our first look at the Gamecocks:

Amihere, Cooke both excel at point guard amid injuries

Of 13 rostered players, South Carolina rotated 10 into the lineup against Benedict. Two of the three who didn't play are leading options at point guard: Georgia Tech graduate transfer Kierra Fletcher and redshirt freshman Raven Johnson.

Staley said Fletcher is slightly less healthy than day-to-day as she recovers from a foot injury she suffered last fall. Johnson, who missed all but two games last season with a knee injury, is healthy but Staley said she made the choice to keep her sidelined for the exhibition.

However, there's no absence of contenders to replace Destanni Henderson while Fletcher and Johnson get healthy. Senior Zia Cooke started and tied for leading scorer with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists. She rotated with senior Laeticia Amihere, who played some point guard last season.

Amihere controlled the floor, finishing with 11 points, six assists, six rebounds and two blocks. She has been back with the team for barely a month after competing for Canada in the FIBA World Cup.

Talaysia Cooper, underclassmen showcase star potential

From the moment she stepped on the court, freshman Talaysia Cooper looked like a South Carolina Gamecock. Even as the team extended its lead over Benedict to nearly triple figures, Cooper never slowed down, and it showed in her stat line: 11 points, nine rebounds, six steals and two blocks. The freshman's speed and athleticism as a ball handler stood out immediately, but it was her aggressive defense that really shined.

"Coop can do a little bit of everything," Staley said. "She can defend, she can get to the basket, she can shoot it, she's got great court vision. She's just felt like a utility player ... I think the best thing about Coop is she competes. When you compete, you find a way to impact, so she'll play."

It was also a big night for sophomore Sania Feagin, who averaged 1.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per game last year. She started against Benedict and recorded her first double-double since high school with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Feagin is in a difficult spot playing behind three senior forwards that include national player of the year Aliyah Boston, but her ability to provide depth this year could be game-changing.

"She's done a 180," Staley said. "She sacrificed and made the commitment to stay here over the summer, got into shape, got stronger. She's talented and we just didn't see that last year, but obviously she turned it around."

Freshman Ashlyn Watkins also had a strong night with 11 points and nine rebounds, as did sophomore Bree Hall, who tied Cooke with 19 points shooting 7-for-11 from the field.

The spark is back after national title

Cooke said after SEC Media Day that Staley told the seniors she felt the team was missing the spark it had last season en route to the program's second national championship. From the outside though, the Gamecocks' energy and passion seemed as high as ever.

The game against Benedict held zero stakes, but that didn't stop Cooper and Cooke from getting into a heated exchange with Tigers' players after a foul in the paint that led to the two teams being separated. The South Carolina bench and the crowd at Colonial Life Arena also went wild after senior Olivia Thompson made back-to-back 3-pointers to end the game. Thompson finished 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

"The way our fans come out, this was an exhibition game and the lower bowl was pretty packed," Staley said. "Our players really feed off of that. Our players are hungry. They're greedy. They want to win it all. They want to be super successful. When your wants match up with the work you put in, success awaits."

