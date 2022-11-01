Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Mitchell, Garland lead Cavs past Celtics in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored 12 straight points in the final three minutes of regulation and finished with 25 overall to lead
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
ESPN
Herro's 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107
MIAMI -- — Tyler Herro's vision is fine again. Herro's 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after topping Golden...
Player grades: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives MVP chants in 116-108 win over Magic
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to add momentum as they were able to collect their fourth win in a row against a young and big Orlando Magic squad, 116-108. The story of the game was once again Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the 24-year-old added another 30-point performance to his resume this season. In this game, he finished with 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting, six assists and four rebounds. He also shot 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.
ESPN
Huerter, Mitchell propel Kings past Hornets 115-108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go...
‘Take that one on the chin’: Tyler Herro’s response after hitting game-winner in Heat win vs. Kings
After getting hit on the eye that knocked him out for the entirety of the second half of the Miami Heat’s 116-109 win over the Golden State Warriors, there was a bit of doubt as to whether Tyler Herro could suit up for the Heat in the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings. However, with Jimmy Butler out due to hip tightness, the Heat needed to call upon their $130 million man, and he delivered.
Bench scoring has been the Chicago Bulls' strong suit to start the season
After they finished 29th in bench scoring last season, the Bulls now sit 12th in the NBA in points scored off the bench
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
Comments / 0