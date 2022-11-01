ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Home confinement inmate arrested at scene of alleged crime

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man on home confinement was arrested after traveling more than 40 miles and ending up at a home where a victim had been strangled, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Gabriel Tackett, of Huntington, is the suspect in that same strangulation...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man indicted in his grandfather’s death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with his grandfather’s death in Ironton, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said. A special grand jury session was held in the case involving Kace Pleasant, 22. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Man dead in ATV crash; name released

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies have released the name of a man killed in an ATV crash in Poca. Stevie Hills’ body was found Monday evening, about 120 feet down an embankment along Harmons Creek Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say Hills was...
POCA, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car thieves get away from Vinton Co. deputies

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two suspects in a Jackson County auto theft eluded deputies in Vinton County today. According to Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain, deputies located a stolen Jeep in the area of Shiloh Road near Route 683. Cain, in a statement, said the “two suspects fled on...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Metro News

Truck crash claims life in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A driver died after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Tuesday afternoon where U.S. Route 60 exits Interstate 77 heading out of Charleston. State police troopers said the wreck occurred at shortly after 3 p.m. The exit that takes traffic into eastern...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

State patrol investigating Chesapeake crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School in Union Township on Monday. The OSHP said that at about 8:36 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jonathan Davis, 31, of...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man on trial for attempted murder in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of beating an elderly couple in their home. Nathan Dolen faces 13 counts, including attempted murder. The other counts include entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

