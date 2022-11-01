Read full article on original website
Man on home confinement on strangulation charge arrested at alleged victim's home
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man on home confinement on a strangulation charge was arrested after a GPS monitoring device alerted authorities he was in an area he was not allowed to be – the residence of a person he is accused of attacking.
Shooting suspect denied lower bond as victim still hospitalized weeks later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting a woman and her dog was denied a lower bond as the victim in the case is still hospitalized more than a month after she was shot at her home on Charleston's West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston appeared...
Police: Two injured in I-64 crash; driver of second vehicle charged with DUI
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:20 p.m., 11/3/22. The driver of a truck that was involved in a crash with a motorcycle Thursday along Interstate 64 in South Charleston has been charged with driving under the influence, police said. Two people were injured – one seriously – after...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge. Deputies say they […]
Court records: Woman charged after attempting to barricade in house, fighting deputy
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County court records said a woman faces multiple charges after she attempted to barricade herself into a home and fought with a deputy who went there to investigate a stolen vehicle case. Kelly Marie Webb, 33, of Cookeville, Tenn., was charged after an...
Months of investigation leads to sweep in Kentucky with more than 20 arrests
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said more than 20 people were arrested on various felony charges Wednesday in a sweep that involved months of investigation by detectives and officers. The effort, named Operation Fall Festival, resulted in the nabbing of suspects on numerous charges that ranged from...
Pedestrian struck on I64E in Cabell County, West Virginia; traffic at stand still
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian has been struck on I-64 in the Milton area, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, traffic is at a complete stop on I-64 East just past the Huntington Mall exit due to the crash. There is no word on the […]
Dunbar man accused of having homemade incendiary devices pleads guilty, sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man who charged after police said they found 35 homemade incendiary devices in the living room of a home pleaded guilty to a charge. Joshua A. Edens, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to illegal possession of destructive devices and was sentenced to one year in jail.
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
Man indicted on multiple charges, including murder, in the death of his grandfather
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Lawrence County, Ohio, Prosecutor’s Office said a special grand jury has indicted a man on multiple charges in the death of his grandfather, whose body was found wrapped in a rug underneath a deck. Kace Pleasant, 22, of Ironton was indicted on...
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies have released the name of a man killed in an ATV crash in Poca. Stevie Hills’ body was found Monday evening, about 120 feet down an embankment along Harmons Creek Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say Hills was...
Car thieves get away from Vinton Co. deputies
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two suspects in a Jackson County auto theft eluded deputies in Vinton County today. According to Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain, deputies located a stolen Jeep in the area of Shiloh Road near Route 683. Cain, in a statement, said the “two suspects fled on...
Driver identified in fatal I-77/I-64 crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-77/I-64 Tuesday, Nov. 1. West Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was taking the exit from the interstate at mile-marker 96 when his truck struck the metal divider. The truck then overturned onto […]
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
Deputies: Robbery suspect arrested after found with getaway van with her child inside
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Lawrence County, Ohio, deputies said a gas station robbery suspect was arrested after a bystander followed her vehicle and officers found her with the getaway van with her 3-year-old child inside. Brittany Watkins, 32, was taken into custody on a robbery charge following an...
Truck crash claims life in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A driver died after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Tuesday afternoon where U.S. Route 60 exits Interstate 77 heading out of Charleston. State police troopers said the wreck occurred at shortly after 3 p.m. The exit that takes traffic into eastern...
State patrol investigating Chesapeake crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School in Union Township on Monday. The OSHP said that at about 8:36 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jonathan Davis, 31, of...
Man on trial for attempted murder in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection is underway in the case of a man accused of beating an elderly couple in their home. Nathan Dolen faces 13 counts, including attempted murder. The other counts include entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of […]
