FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
Rhode Island leaders spotlight improvements made to school facilities ahead of bond vote
(WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders highlighted on Tuesday the improvements made to school facilities using previously passed construction bonds. Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green were among the leaders that gathered at Hope High School Tuesday morning to highlight the progress made using funds from the 2018 statewide school construction bond approved by voters.
Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A week and a half after a human skeleton was uncovered at a construction site in Central Falls, still no identification has been made. Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, said he was digging into the ground at 55 Sheridan St. when he started seeing bones.
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say another person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
Trial continues for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman at State House rally
(WJAR) — The trial of a Providence police officer accused of assaulting a woman at an abortion rights rally continued on Thursday. The woman was the suspended officer’s opponent in a state Senate race. Suspended Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo was back in court at Kent County District...
RIPTA launches pilot program to provide 600 low-income residents with no fare bus passes
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is launching a pilot program to give no-fare bus passes to 600 low-income or unhoused residents. The program is set to run for six months and will be aimed at low-income individuals who don’t qualify for the existing assistance programs, the authority said.
Tentative agreement averts strike by school bus drivers, monitors in three communities
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A spokesman for First Student said Tuesday that the school bus company and SEIU 1199 New England have reached a tentative agreement, averting a strike. About 275 drivers, monitors and aides for First Student threatened to walk out early Wednesday morning if a deal...
City stops payment on $950K check that was intercepted in mail
The city of East Providence said Tuesday that it was able to stop payment on a check for nearly $1 million that was fraudulently intercepted in the mail. The check for $953,000 was sent to a vendor as payment for work on the seawall at Rose Larisa Park. The city...
Man in custody for possible kidnapping, infant found safe
(WJAR) — Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority transit police said officials have found a vehicle allegedly involved in a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy out of South Station Wednesday night. Police said they were searching for a vehicle that fled from South Station on Wednesday with a 1-month-old infant....
Bench warrant issued for Providence man accused of breaking into ATM at Cranston bank
(WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank and then fleeing from officers was expected to be in court on Thursday but did not show up. The Cranston Police Department confirmed that a bench warrant for his arrest was issued following to missed appearance.
Republican congressional candidate Allan Fung says he developed work ethic at early age
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's where he can't go a few feet without a handshake. It's in one of his commercials. It's where Allan Fung picked to meet NBC 10 News for a profile interview. The iconic Twin Oaks restaurant in Cranston. “My parents always used to love coming...
New Trader Joe's store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new Trader Joe's location opened in Providence on Thursday. The new location for the beloved supermarket chain has just over 9,000 square feet and features murals highlighting areas around Providence. The store says it will donate any unsold perishable products to local non-profits and...
McKee to sign executive order to establish new leadership for Overdose Task Force
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign an executive order that establishes new leadership roles in the Overdose Task Force for Prevention and Intervention. The new positions include a full-time director and a new community co-chair. McKee, who is running for a full term as governor, will...
Heavy flames shoot through the roof of New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters worked for around three hours on Wednesday night to put out heavy flames at a New Bedford home. Crews battled large plumes of smoke and flames at a residence on Hemlock Street, which officials said was unoccupied at the time. Deputy Chief Brian...
RIDOT plans two consecutive weekend closures of Pontiac Avenue amid bridge work
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced planned closures of Pontiac Avenue during two consecutive weekends as crews begin replacement work at the bridge. The first closure will start next Friday, Nov. 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 14. The second...
Woman struck, killed by train in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter train Wednesday afternoon. The woman was struck near Orms Street. No additional information was immediately available, but police said there was no indication of foul play. Train service in Providence was experiencing...
Front end of RIPTA bus damaged in crash
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital after a crash in Newport on Monday. Crews responded to a reported crash at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Admiral Kalbfus Road just over the Middletown line in Newport.
Students react to antisemitic note left inside Brown RISD Hillel
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A threatening, antisemitic note left inside the Brown RISD Hillel is causing fear and concern on Brown University's campus. Students told NBC 10 News they are disgusted and horrified. They said this kind of anti-Jewish sentiment has been going on for years both on-campus and elsewhere, but the recent comments of famous rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have only added fuel to the fire.
Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
