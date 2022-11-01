ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island leaders spotlight improvements made to school facilities ahead of bond vote

(WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders highlighted on Tuesday the improvements made to school facilities using previously passed construction bonds. Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green were among the leaders that gathered at Hope High School Tuesday morning to highlight the progress made using funds from the 2018 statewide school construction bond approved by voters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say another person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Man in custody for possible kidnapping, infant found safe

(WJAR) — Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority transit police said officials have found a vehicle allegedly involved in a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy out of South Station Wednesday night. Police said they were searching for a vehicle that fled from South Station on Wednesday with a 1-month-old infant....
MEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

New Trader Joe's store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new Trader Joe's location opened in Providence on Thursday. The new location for the beloved supermarket chain has just over 9,000 square feet and features murals highlighting areas around Providence. The store says it will donate any unsold perishable products to local non-profits and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Heavy flames shoot through the roof of New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters worked for around three hours on Wednesday night to put out heavy flames at a New Bedford home. Crews battled large plumes of smoke and flames at a residence on Hemlock Street, which officials said was unoccupied at the time. Deputy Chief Brian...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman struck, killed by train in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter train Wednesday afternoon. The woman was struck near Orms Street. No additional information was immediately available, but police said there was no indication of foul play. Train service in Providence was experiencing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Front end of RIPTA bus damaged in crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital after a crash in Newport on Monday. Crews responded to a reported crash at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Admiral Kalbfus Road just over the Middletown line in Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Students react to antisemitic note left inside Brown RISD Hillel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A threatening, antisemitic note left inside the Brown RISD Hillel is causing fear and concern on Brown University's campus. Students told NBC 10 News they are disgusted and horrified. They said this kind of anti-Jewish sentiment has been going on for years both on-campus and elsewhere, but the recent comments of famous rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have only added fuel to the fire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash

(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River

(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy