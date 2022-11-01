ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County inspectors declare 69 additional Good Samaritan buildings uninhabitable

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyD8G_0itrotEi00

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A series of inspections has led to dozens of buildings on the Good Samaritan property being declared unsuitable for people to live in, in addition to the apartment units property managers had already decided to knock down, according to a chart released to nonprofit organizations Monday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The 69 buildings, all mobile homes, were found in two neighborhoods of the complex close to waterways that overflowed in the days following Hurricane Ian. Inspectors noted that many of the structures had signs that several feet of floodwaters flowed through them while the property was under a mandatory evacuation order.

Some inspectors said the homes’ air conditioning and electrical systems had flooded and needed to be replaced. It’s unclear how many additional buildings had serious damage, but not serious enough to meet the highest classification.

A FEMA official previously told WFTV that every mobile home and apartment building on Good Samaritan’s property was damaged by the storm.

The inspectors’ report throws another wrench into the property’s ability to move beyond the emergency situation. Last week, administrators told residents of “livable” apartment units and all mobile homeowners to begin paying rent again, despite the hazard signs found throughout the property and on the society’s website.

Lawyers working with many residents said Florida landlords should reduce rent for tenants in damaged apartments. They said the laws surrounding mobile homes are weaker but notable.

“They need to make sure that they are safe and secure,” Jorge Acosta, an attorney with Community Legal Services of Central Florida, said. “You’re in Good Samaritan, they still have signs all over the place stating that the property is not safe and secure. So to me, it wouldn’t make sense for them to be charging any rent.”

When contacted by WFTV Monday evening, a representative for Good Samaritan did not indicate whether the organization was adjusting its policies because of the inspection report.

“We are communicating with residents on an individual basis regarding rent and fees,” Aimee Middleton, Good Samaritan Society Vice President of Operations, said. “We encourage residents to meet with Kissimmee Village staff and their fees will be immediately adjusted if the unit is uninhabitable.”

Many residents’ fates are still up in the air. Few have found permanent housing away from Good Samaritan village due to the increased costs of living in the area. The property has been aggressively encouraging displaced tenants to terminate their leases by as soon as Nov. 1, residents reported. All leases will end as of Dec. 1 for buildings the property plans to tear down.

READ: Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?

VIDEO: ‘Unacceptable’: Displaced Good Samaritan residents pack town hall meeting demanding answers ‘Unacceptable’: Displaced Good Samaritan residents pack town hall meeting demanding answers

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
Bay News 9

Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related

CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
CLERMONT, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter found safe, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jacqueline Shivers and her 2-year-old daughter were found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on...
DELTONA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
135K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy