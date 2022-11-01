Osceola County inspectors declare 69 additional Good Samaritan buildings uninhabitable

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A series of inspections has led to dozens of buildings on the Good Samaritan property being declared unsuitable for people to live in, in addition to the apartment units property managers had already decided to knock down, according to a chart released to nonprofit organizations Monday afternoon.

The 69 buildings, all mobile homes, were found in two neighborhoods of the complex close to waterways that overflowed in the days following Hurricane Ian. Inspectors noted that many of the structures had signs that several feet of floodwaters flowed through them while the property was under a mandatory evacuation order.

Some inspectors said the homes’ air conditioning and electrical systems had flooded and needed to be replaced. It’s unclear how many additional buildings had serious damage, but not serious enough to meet the highest classification.

A FEMA official previously told WFTV that every mobile home and apartment building on Good Samaritan’s property was damaged by the storm.

The inspectors’ report throws another wrench into the property’s ability to move beyond the emergency situation. Last week, administrators told residents of “livable” apartment units and all mobile homeowners to begin paying rent again, despite the hazard signs found throughout the property and on the society’s website.

Lawyers working with many residents said Florida landlords should reduce rent for tenants in damaged apartments. They said the laws surrounding mobile homes are weaker but notable.

“They need to make sure that they are safe and secure,” Jorge Acosta, an attorney with Community Legal Services of Central Florida, said. “You’re in Good Samaritan, they still have signs all over the place stating that the property is not safe and secure. So to me, it wouldn’t make sense for them to be charging any rent.”

When contacted by WFTV Monday evening, a representative for Good Samaritan did not indicate whether the organization was adjusting its policies because of the inspection report.

“We are communicating with residents on an individual basis regarding rent and fees,” Aimee Middleton, Good Samaritan Society Vice President of Operations, said. “We encourage residents to meet with Kissimmee Village staff and their fees will be immediately adjusted if the unit is uninhabitable.”

Many residents’ fates are still up in the air. Few have found permanent housing away from Good Samaritan village due to the increased costs of living in the area. The property has been aggressively encouraging displaced tenants to terminate their leases by as soon as Nov. 1, residents reported. All leases will end as of Dec. 1 for buildings the property plans to tear down.

