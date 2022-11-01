Read full article on original website
Florida-Jacksonville "secret scrimmage" reunited former teammates and opponents
Though it may not have counted in the win-loss column, Florida's final "secret scrimmage" of preseason camp, held Saturday afternoon against Jacksonville University, marked the team's first experience playing on the road. It also was a reunion for several players, including Colin Castleton, Jason Jitoboh and Niels Lane, with a...
Florida women’s basketball team dominates exhibition with St. Leo
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team didn’t hold back against St. Leo, in their only exhibition game, before they officially kick off their season in less than a week. Seven different Gators scored in double figures to help the orange and blue throttle the Lions...
Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M
Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
The Gators inched closer to the top ten after earning three commitments across October.
– Jones lets it fly near midcourt as the clock winds down, and that will do it for the scrimmage portion. Blue secures the 34-29 victory. – Lane finishes at the rim and it's a two-point game here with 1:35 remaining – but not for long as Myreon Jones knocks down a contested three-pointer to push Blue's lead back to five. Lane was in Jones' face but couldn't prevent him from knocking down the long-range attempt. A minute to play.
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, Graham Hall and I take a closer look at head coach Billy Napier's decision to dismiss junior starting JACK linebacker Brenton Cox with just four games left on the team's schedule. Cox was extremely effective against then-No. 7 Utah in Florida's season-opening contest,...
Calvary Day School 2024 tight end prospect Michael Smith names the Florida Gators to his top eight.
Analyzing the skill-set of Florida Gators wide receiver commit Aidan Mizell.
The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida
It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
Russell Report: Gators fall to Georgia in Jacksonville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It seems like forever ago that Billy Napier was hired, doesn’t it? Because Dan Mullen couldn’t recruit and didn’t win enough games. It seems like forever ago when the vast majority of the Gator fan base acknowledged it would take Napier some time to rebuild the program. Funny what a few games and a 4 and 4 record can do to those ideas. I keep hearing that we, we meaning Gator fans, deserve better. Better than what? Do Missouri fans, or Carolina fans, or Vanderbilt fans not deserve better?
The South Carolina Gamecocks have learned when they'll be playing their final conference road game against the Florida Gators.
An AP reporter was overheard on a "hot mic" dissing the new football coach of the Florida Gators, Billy Napier. Mark Long, who is a reporter for the Associated Press, was heard telling another reporter, "I don’t give a f#@k, I’ll be here longer than Billy Napier. I can guarantee that.”
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972. They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an...
Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse unanimously selected for University of Florida's president-elect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nebraska Senator Dr. Ben Sasse was officially selected to become the University of Florida's president-elect Tuesday. The University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously voted Sasse for the position during a 10 a.m. meeting. The announcement was made on Twitter — 26 days after the University...
Students who oppose making Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse the next University of Florida President made their voices heard before his official interview with the Board of Trustees.
UF Board of Trustees votes for Sen. Sasse to be university president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved a controversial candidate to be the next president of the university. The decision followed a meeting where the process of selecting Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was debated as protestors gathered outside. The board of trustees...
UF’s Jewish community reacts after antisemitic incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game. “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville. “To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch...
