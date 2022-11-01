ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M

Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Live updates: Florida Orange-Blue game

– Jones lets it fly near midcourt as the clock winds down, and that will do it for the scrimmage portion. Blue secures the 34-29 victory. – Lane finishes at the rim and it's a two-point game here with 1:35 remaining – but not for long as Myreon Jones knocks down a contested three-pointer to push Blue's lead back to five. Lane was in Jones' face but couldn't prevent him from knocking down the long-range attempt. A minute to play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Gators fall to Georgia in Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It seems like forever ago that Billy Napier was hired, doesn’t it? Because Dan Mullen couldn’t recruit and didn’t win enough games. It seems like forever ago when the vast majority of the Gator fan base acknowledged it would take Napier some time to rebuild the program. Funny what a few games and a 4 and 4 record can do to those ideas. I keep hearing that we, we meaning Gator fans, deserve better. Better than what? Do Missouri fans, or Carolina fans, or Vanderbilt fans not deserve better?
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972. They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

UF Board of Trustees votes for Sen. Sasse to be university president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved a controversial candidate to be the next president of the university. The decision followed a meeting where the process of selecting Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was debated as protestors gathered outside. The board of trustees...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF’s Jewish community reacts after antisemitic incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game. “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville. “To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy