Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Cancer Story: ‘We can all do hard things’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One Mankato woman recently diagnosed with cancer--and her tribe--used the power of social media and started a movement that went beyond what they ever could have imagined. They truly rallied the community and it started with one big idea, put into one little post. It’s based...
KEYC
How to repurpose your pumpkins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of...
KEYC
Halloween: the local history behind the holiday
When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
KEYC
Mankato United Way marks November as a time for Grateful Giving
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - November marks the season of gratitude, especially for Greater Mankato Area United Way; for them, everyday this month is a day for Grateful Giving. Each day this month, they’re asking the community to be mindful for what they have, and to give back to local organizations working to prevent hunger and homelessness, like the regional homeless response teams, they’ve released a calendar of daily reasons to be grateful; adding 25 or 50 cents a day to a piggy bank.
KEYC
North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
KEYC
The Enchanted Muse: bringing the passion of art to Front Street
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Alastair Weston, a man who truly believes in the power of art in the community, recently brought his passion to Front Street in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa fell in love the place the minute they stepped into it. One might say they were mesmerized by The Enchanted Muse.
KEYC
MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This afternoon, staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrated its final beam “topping the tower.”. Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the the final beam was painted green to represent mental health awareness in the area.
KEYC
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
KEYC
‘Where’s the Beef?!’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Got meat? Kelsey and Lisa found a local subscription box service that features a variety of meats and they’re delivered right to your door: The Meatery. One of the founders, Colette Drager, joined them in the studio.
KEYC
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. McDonalds...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-2-2022 - clipped version
The event hopes to raise awareness to the Salvation Army’s campaign goal for the approaching holiday season. Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice. Updated: 19 hours ago. His voice is addictive, no matter...
KEYC
Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener
Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
KEYC
Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
KEYC
Protecting your home from Winter pests
A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. McDonalds...
KEYC
Complex complexion: the science behind skin care
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal of any skin-care routine is to tune up your complexion so it’s functioning at its best, and also troubleshoot or target any areas you want to work on. The science behind skin-care products has come a long way but there’s still no such thing as an instant fix — time is needed to reap the benefits, Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about those beauty benefits.
KEYC
St. Peter students cultivate plants using soil with origins from ‘out of this world’
Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
Trees, gardens are replacing tombstones — and there's a big reason why
SCANDIA, Minn. — When Kevin Ryall was faced with the sudden loss of his partner, Quinn Vanderbosch, in 2020, he felt lost about all the decisions that suddenly had to be made. "You're like, 'What do I do now?'" Ryall said. Vanderbosch never talked about how he'd want to...
KEYC
Mankato Salvation Army holding kettle kickoff event
Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-2-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Near record breaking highs in the mid-70s expected...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
Comments / 1