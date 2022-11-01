ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Cancer Story: ‘We can all do hard things’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One Mankato woman recently diagnosed with cancer--and her tribe--used the power of social media and started a movement that went beyond what they ever could have imagined. They truly rallied the community and it started with one big idea, put into one little post. It’s based...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

How to repurpose your pumpkins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Halloween: the local history behind the holiday

When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Mankato United Way marks November as a time for Grateful Giving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - November marks the season of gratitude, especially for Greater Mankato Area United Way; for them, everyday this month is a day for Grateful Giving. Each day this month, they’re asking the community to be mindful for what they have, and to give back to local organizations working to prevent hunger and homelessness, like the regional homeless response teams, they’ve released a calendar of daily reasons to be grateful; adding 25 or 50 cents a day to a piggy bank.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The Enchanted Muse: bringing the passion of art to Front Street

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Alastair Weston, a man who truly believes in the power of art in the community, recently brought his passion to Front Street in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa fell in love the place the minute they stepped into it. One might say they were mesmerized by The Enchanted Muse.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This afternoon, staff from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato celebrated its final beam “topping the tower.”. Construction staff say its an industry tradition to paint the last beam that goes up, so the the final beam was painted green to represent mental health awareness in the area.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
WASECA, MN
KEYC

‘Where’s the Beef?!’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Got meat? Kelsey and Lisa found a local subscription box service that features a variety of meats and they’re delivered right to your door: The Meatery. One of the founders, Colette Drager, joined them in the studio.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti

A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. McDonalds...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-2-2022 - clipped version

The event hopes to raise awareness to the Salvation Army’s campaign goal for the approaching holiday season. Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice. Updated: 19 hours ago. His voice is addictive, no matter...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener

Students said that the facility has already helped prepare them for ventures post-graduation, and that the new building is a major upgrade over the old facilities. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it will move its pastoral center, or headquarters, to Rochester by the spring of 2024. Area...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm

WASECA, MN
KEYC

Protecting your home from Winter pests

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Complex complexion: the science behind skin care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal of any skin-care routine is to tune up your complexion so it’s functioning at its best, and also troubleshoot or target any areas you want to work on. The science behind skin-care products has come a long way but there’s still no such thing as an instant fix — time is needed to reap the benefits, Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about those beauty benefits.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Salvation Army holding kettle kickoff event

Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-2-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Near record breaking highs in the mid-70s expected...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
ALBERT LEA, MN

