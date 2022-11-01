Read full article on original website
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
Part of I-440 closing nightly for demolition work
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Part of Interstate 440 will be closing overnight for the next few weeks, according to officials. This is happening at I-440 near Western Boulevard. Officials said this is so demolition work can take place which is part of the I-440 Improvements Project. You can find information on the project here.
Ramp closure to happen this week for I-40 project
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are planning overnight ramp closures this week as part of the ongoing work on the project to improve Interstate 40 between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton. Weather permitting, the ramp from U.S. 70 Business East to I-40 East will be closed for reconstruction from 11...
Final month of hurricane season expected to remain active
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — November is the final month of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season as the season ends on the 30th. However, the Atlantic Basin has not received the notice. On Wednesday morning, two new hurricanes formed in the Atlantic, Lisa and Martin. Between 1950-2021, only 37 November...
Halloween fun on Franklin Street foiled by weather, extending the hiatus another year
CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party. Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street for the night due to heavy rain and lightning.
Durham house severely damaged in fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham home was severely damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Eva Street. Firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the house when they arrived. 38 firefighters responded and it took...
The 5:00 News – Missing Person, More Lead at UNC, Road Rage Arrest
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Chapel Hill Police searching for a missing person, more buildings at UNC testing positive for lead in the water, and an arrest made in the road rage incident in Hillsborough. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
Massive flames from Durham house fire forces neighbors to evacuate
Durham Fire Department crews are still on the scene of a house fire that broke out not far from downtown.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Chapel Hill leaders announce Halloween road closures, health safety measures
Town officials said they're closing a few roads to cars to encourage people to walk and bike in the interest of safety.
Culvert work will reduce access to road in Johnston County until March
WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be “upgrading this section of highway in Wilson’s Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours”.
Park Feature: Apex Community Park
James TulianoLocated about 30 seconds from the town limits of Cary, Apex Community Park offers a beautiful scenic walk around a 50-acre lake. There are two parking lots on both sides of the park that you can choose from depending on what activities you want to do. The first is at 1808 Lake Pine Dr, Cary, NC 27511. This space offers ample parking and direct access to the 2-mile lake trail. This is the way to go if you're planning on doing just the hike.
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
Police: North Carolina teen fatally hit by SUV Halloween night
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
