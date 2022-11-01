Read full article on original website
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
WXII 12
Wilkes County teacher killed after driver hits deer, crashes into teacher's truck on NC-18
SPARTA, N.C. — A Sparta man has died after a head-on crash in Alleghany County Tuesday morning. He was a Wilkes County Schools employee, officials say. It happened on NC-18, near NC-88, around 6:45 a.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was...
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
A Davidson County man is dead after his car runs him over in his driveway, police say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after his own car kills him at his home in Davidson County, according to troopers. Troopers were called to a residence on Lake Drive about a deadly collision Monday afternoon. 71-year-old Marshall David Kestler was returning home as he was pulling...
‘Hurting today as a family’: Greensboro Fire Department mourns loss of 26-year veteran firefighter
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 26-year veteran of the department. Robert Swink died from cancer on Monday, according to a GFD news release. He started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on Sept. 3, 1996. On June 17, 1999, he was […]
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WXII 12
Kernersville man killed in crash
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
rhinotimes.com
Shooting Incident in Southwest Guilford County Is Under Investigation
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that there had been a shooting in Guilford County the night before. However, the department didn’t provide much specific information in the press release announcing the incident. It only states that, “On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11...
Girl dies after being hit by SUV in Oak Ridge while trick-or-treating with friend, troopers say
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night while trick-or-treating, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release. Around 7 p.m., two 14-year-old girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road with their backs to traffic when they were […]
Teen injured after hit-and-run outside Greensboro Cook-Out
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teenager is recovering after a hit-and-run crash left him with broken bones. "My whole body, even the parts that didn't get hurt are hard to move," Tommy Durham said. A police report said the crash happened outside of the Cook-Out restaurant in the Westridge...
Noah Chambers' mother calls for change after another child dies on Haw River Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash that killed a teenage trick-or-treater in Oak Ridge happened a half-mile from the site of another deadly trick-or-treating crash. 14-year-old Aliyah Thornhill died on Haw River Road Monday, just down the street from Bethel United Methodist Church where 11-year-old Noah Chambers was hit in 2019.
Mother plans to turn tragedy into triumph after teen dies in Oak Ridge on Halloween
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Dozens of flowers have been put down at the spot where North Carolina Highway patrol troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Police said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind...
Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers. A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers. Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in...
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
abc45.com
Police Investigating Early Halloween Morning Burger King Robbery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery at the Burger King at 3571 Parkway Village Circle. As employees were arriving to open for the day, investigation shows they were reportedly forced inside by an unknown suspect. The employees were then told to fill the bag with cash from the safe and registers. The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light sedan. There were no reported injuries.
Tanker overturns on I-73 near West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An exit along I-73 in Greensboro was closed for several hours after a crash involving a large fuel truck, according to Troopers. Highway Patrol said a truck driving north ran off the road near west Gate City Boulevard early this morning. The truck overturned, spilling oil into the roadway.
