Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Kernersville man killed in crash

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers. A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers. Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in...
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Police Investigating Early Halloween Morning Burger King Robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery at the Burger King at 3571 Parkway Village Circle. As employees were arriving to open for the day, investigation shows they were reportedly forced inside by an unknown suspect. The employees were then told to fill the bag with cash from the safe and registers. The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light sedan. There were no reported injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

