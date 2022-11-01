ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Duester
2d ago

I proud to say I'm a resident of waukesha and we have one of the finest judges in dorow. you always get my vote!!!

uwpexponent.com

Waukesha gets Justice after Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks, 40, was found guilty in the Milwaukee courts on Oct. 26 after driving his car through the city of Waukesha’s Christmas parade. The trial was considered bizarre because Brooks represented himself. Under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, anyone can be appointed legal counsel even if the defendant cannot afford one. This act is never recommended by the defense nor the prosecution, but with the Sixth Amendment, Brooks used Pro Se, which is Latin for “in one’s behalf,” allowing him to represent himself.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee election worker under investigation for ballot fraud

MILWAUKEE — The deputy director of the City of Milwaukee's Election Commission has been fired, accused of election fraud. Milwaukee city leaders say Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots to a state representative's home. Mayor Cavalier Johnson says Zapata was forthcoming about her actions. "This has every appearance of being...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
WISN

Located: Critical missing missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely. Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a critical missing girl. Tarriah Phillips, 16, was last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
OAK CREEK, WI

