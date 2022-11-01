Read full article on original website
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
Wedding bus crash tragedy kills 25 guests as vehicle goes over the edge of Indian mountain road, falling 1,600ft
At least 25 wedding guests have been killed in a horror bus tragedy after the driver veered into a deep gorge in northern India. The vehicle was travelling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it careened over an edge and plunged at least 1,640ft with around 45 people onboard.
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India
A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
The body of a 54-year-old missing woman was found inside a 22-foot python after it swallowed her whole
A search party for a woman in Indonesia discovered an unusually bloated snake. When they cut it open, they found the missing woman's intact body.
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154
THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
Elephants Trample Man to Death After Villagers Killed One-Year-Old Calf
"Undoubtedly, this was retaliatory action by the herd upon the very person who took the life of one of their young," Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek.
Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem
Fresh protests ignited around Iran by 16-year-old Asra Panahi’s death after schoolgirls assaulted in raid on high school in Ardabil
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
Seven dead as helicopter crashes in huge fireball on foggy mountainside on journey to tourist hotspot in India
A HORROR helicopter crash has left seven people dead near a tourist hotspot in India. The chopper which was carrying passengers towards Guptkashi crashed on a foggy mountainside just moments after taking off sparking a massive fireball. The aircraft's pilot Anil Singh alongside six passengers boarded the plane today before...
A flight attendant broke his ankle in 2 places after being thrown to the ground by severe turbulence as his plane flew through a storm
The incident happened while the Norwegian Air flight from Copenhagen was descending to land at Nice Airport in France, investigators said.
At least 22 dead, dozens more missing after rain-fueled landslide sweeps through Venezuela town
Authorities say a landslide fueled by flooding and days of torrential rain has swept through a town in central Venezuela, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens of people missing.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...
