ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles

A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
The Independent

Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India

A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
AFP

Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede

Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
mailplus.co.uk

Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154

THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
Yobonews

Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
BBC

Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant

A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
The Independent

Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...
NBC News

NBC News

530K+
Followers
59K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy