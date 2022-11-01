Read full article on original website
Rapper Takeoff, one third of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was killed in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday in Houston. Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. The chart-topping trio, featuring Takeoff’s cousin Offset and uncle Quavo, released hits like “Motorsport” and “Bad and...
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
According to a report Takeoff and fellow Migos rapper Quavo were playing dice before an altercation broke out and shots were fired.
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place, explaining that two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that Takeoff...
Takeoff was one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, known for their songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee.”
Watch: Keke Palmer & More Stars React to Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death. Editor's Note: A previous version of this article used a photo of Offset. The story has been updated and E! News sincerely apologizes for using the wrong picture. _______. After Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in the...
Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston, sparking a wave of tributes on social media as many remember the Migos legacy. Twenty-eight-year-old Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at a bowling alley called 801 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., reports said.
HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans, celebrities and the music world are remembering rapper Takeoff, who was a member of the group Migos, after he was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in downtown Houston. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnick Khari Ball, was part of the group with Quavo and Offset.
As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed very early Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper, a member of popular hip hop group Migos, was only 28 years old. According to various reports, he had been playing dice at a bowling alley with a group that included friend and fellow musician Quavo when an altercation broke out — and someone brandished a gun.
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. Fans of the popular Migos rapper TakeOff and the wider hip hop community were in mourning on Tuesday after learning of his tragic death, reported by TMZ, at just 28 years old in Houston.
