The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Page Six

Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston

Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place, explaining that two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that Takeoff...
hiphop-n-more.com

Travis Scott Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit with Victim’s Family

Travis Scott has settled the first lawsuit stemming from the Astroworld tragedy. TMZ reports that the rapper has reached a settlement out of court with the family of Axel Acosta. Axel died from injuries suffered at the November 2021 concert held at NRG Park in Houston on November 5, 2021 which saw around 50,000 attendees. A total of 10 people died from the incident.
Newsweek

Takeoff's Death Prompts Revisiting of Migos Breakup Timeline

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston, sparking a wave of tributes on social media as many remember the Migos legacy. Twenty-eight-year-old Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at a bowling alley called 801 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., reports said.
BuzzFeed News

The Families Of A 16-Year-Old And A 21-Year-Old Who Died At Astroworld Have Reached Settlements In Their Lawsuits Against Travis Scott And Live Nation

The families of two people who died in a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston last year have settled with the rapper and Live Nation, their attorneys said. Tony Buzbee, a lawyer representing more than 120 families in a lawsuit over the Astroworld tragedy, announced on Wednesday...
The Hollywood Gossip

Takeoff Killed in Texas Shooting: Read the Emotional Tributes

As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed very early Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper, a member of popular hip hop group Migos, was only 28 years old. According to various reports, he had been playing dice at a bowling alley with a group that included friend and fellow musician Quavo when an altercation broke out — and someone brandished a gun.
Click2Houston.com

