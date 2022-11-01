Read full article on original website
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska suspect in four murders appears in court
WOWT
Omaha activist calls for release of man convicted in 1970 police officer’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha activist says “enough is enough” regarding the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter. Tuesday, activist Preston Love Jr. called for Poindexter’s release from prison for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970. Poindexter and David Rice were sentenced to...
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
WOWT
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in March. Zachary Paulison, 22, pleaded “no contest” in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday morning to two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, DUI, and one count of death of an unborn child.
WOWT
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
WOWT
BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Officer shoots driver who goes around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call never...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
klin.com
Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody
Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot
OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
Police identify man shot by officer in Minne Lusa Halloween crowd incident
Omaha Police have identified the man shot by an officer after he drove into a crowd during the Minne Lusa Halloween celebration on Monday.
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
KETV.com
One person injured after being shocked by power line, taken to hospital with CPR in progress
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress after being shocked by a power line Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., one person was shocked near E Locust Street and N 22nd Street in Omaha, according to authorities. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha shooting send one to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha on Sunday is being investigating after one man was injured. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N 20th St. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a 37-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds. The...
KETV.com
Bellevue police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Authorities said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jasmyne Murrillo, was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and rolled several times around 4 a.m. The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Brian Jose Garcia,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
