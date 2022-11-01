ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested

Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
BREAKING: Nebraska suspect in four murders appears in court

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper

Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody

Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot

OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
Omaha shooting send one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha on Sunday is being investigating after one man was injured. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N 20th St. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a 37-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds. The...
