Pittsburg, KS

KWCH.com

In-person early voting picks up in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week until Election Day, in-person early voting is picking up in Kansas following a slow start to this midterm election compared to 2018. So far, compared to the 2018 midterms, Kansans have cast more than 35,000 fewer ballots overall. This is due...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansans split on issues except for medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to a KSN Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are a few constitutional amendment questions Kansas voters can expect to see on the November ballot. Residents will be asked to vote yes or no on a proposed amendment that guarantees each citizen’s right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Trout season begins in Kansas

PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities. Trout season in Kansas runs till April […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

New FedEx distribution center in Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Recreational marijuana can benefit Missouri, proponents say

ST. LOUIS – Proponents want Missourians to consider how recreational cannabis can benefit the Show Me State if it passes statewide. Many signs off Chippewa Street in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood show support for Amendment 3. “We estimate about $40 million in revenue to be taxed here at the...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Voters in northwest Missouri say they became Republicans because 'Democrats left us'

Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
kfdi.com

Wichita Dealership Banned From Doing Business in Kansas

A nearly $87,000 default judgment was entered against a Wichita used car dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership is now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, (formerly located at 6717 W. Kellogg Drive...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

It’s oh-fish-ial — trout season is open in Kansas!

KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Oh my cod, it’s fin-ally here! Trout season is open in Kansas. November 1st marked the opening day of trout season. Kansas’s trout season runs until April 15th, 2023. People 16 and older who want to fish for trout must have a trout permit...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas nonprofits celebrate grant funding

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Nonprofit organizations in Southeast Kansas gather to celebrate those who received some additional funding this year. The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas held their annual grant celebration in Pittsburg tonight (11/2). Throughout 2022, the SEK Community Foundation was able to give out 91 grants to more...
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marshalls poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan.

Marshall’s is coming to Pittsburg, Kan. in the former Goody’s location at 2905 Broadway, next to Home Depot. PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls is poised to open a new store in Pittsburg on N Broadway. According to a media release by parent company TJX, “shoppers in Pittsburg will find an amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes,...
PITTSBURG, KS

