FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
KWCH.com
In-person early voting picks up in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week until Election Day, in-person early voting is picking up in Kansas following a slow start to this midterm election compared to 2018. So far, compared to the 2018 midterms, Kansans have cast more than 35,000 fewer ballots overall. This is due...
KSN News/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt.
Kansans split on issues except for medical marijuana
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to a KSN Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters […]
KMBC.com
Here's what to expect on the ballots in Kansas, Missouri for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have already been thousands of votes cast in Kansas and Missouri but most people will still vote on Tuesday and it's a long ballot in both states. One of the changes for Election Day is a new Missouri law allowing no-excuse early voting in the state.
WIBW
Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are a few constitutional amendment questions Kansas voters can expect to see on the November ballot. Residents will be asked to vote yes or no on a proposed amendment that guarantees each citizen’s right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.
kmuw.org
An election for Kansas State Board of Education is the biggest race you don't know about
It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years – fights over COVID-protocols in schools pitted parents against each other and school administrators. Those conflicts reached a fever pitch when debates began over how race and LGBTQ issues...
Democrats outraise Republicans in top Kansas races
Kansas's latest campaign finance reports show that Democrats in top statewide races have outraised their Republican challengers by wide margins.
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
Trout season begins in Kansas
PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities. Trout season in Kansas runs till April […]
fourstateshomepage.com
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
MISSOURI – We’re less than a week away from the midterm elections. Missourians will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state legislature seats, among other offices. Recent election results indicate a Republican stronghold in the Show-Me State. The majority of Missouri voters have sided with the...
fourstateshomepage.com
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
fourstateshomepage.com
Recreational marijuana can benefit Missouri, proponents say
ST. LOUIS – Proponents want Missourians to consider how recreational cannabis can benefit the Show Me State if it passes statewide. Many signs off Chippewa Street in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood show support for Amendment 3. “We estimate about $40 million in revenue to be taxed here at the...
kcur.org
Voters in northwest Missouri say they became Republicans because 'Democrats left us'
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
kfdi.com
Wichita Dealership Banned From Doing Business in Kansas
A nearly $87,000 default judgment was entered against a Wichita used car dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership is now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, (formerly located at 6717 W. Kellogg Drive...
Kansas Public Radio
The Race for Kansas Governor Is Tight. Here's Where Kelly and Schmidt Stand on the Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the November 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
fourstateshomepage.com
It’s oh-fish-ial — trout season is open in Kansas!
KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — Oh my cod, it’s fin-ally here! Trout season is open in Kansas. November 1st marked the opening day of trout season. Kansas’s trout season runs until April 15th, 2023. People 16 and older who want to fish for trout must have a trout permit...
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas nonprofits celebrate grant funding
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Nonprofit organizations in Southeast Kansas gather to celebrate those who received some additional funding this year. The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas held their annual grant celebration in Pittsburg tonight (11/2). Throughout 2022, the SEK Community Foundation was able to give out 91 grants to more...
Marshalls poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan.
Marshall’s is coming to Pittsburg, Kan. in the former Goody’s location at 2905 Broadway, next to Home Depot. PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls is poised to open a new store in Pittsburg on N Broadway. According to a media release by parent company TJX, “shoppers in Pittsburg will find an amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes,...
