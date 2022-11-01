Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WOWT
Services for people who witnessed Halloween shooting in Omaha
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska suspect in four murders appears in court
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
WOWT
Omaha activist calls for release of man convicted in 1970 police officer’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha activist says “enough is enough” regarding the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter. Tuesday, activist Preston Love Jr. called for Poindexter’s release from prison for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970. Poindexter and David Rice were sentenced to...
doniphanherald.com
Officer who shot driver during Halloween event saved lives, Omaha police chief says
Halloween night at a popular neighborhood party on Omaha's Minne Lusa Boulevard began with shrieks of delight from costumed children collecting candy. It ended with police gunshots and sirens. Residents and community members on Tuesday reflected on a night that could have turned out much worse after a car drove...
klkntv.com
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
WOWT
Gov. Reynolds appeals court ruling on school mask policy
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director could stand trial. Updated: 13...
WOWT
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
WOWT
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in March. Zachary Paulison, 22, pleaded “no contest” in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday morning to two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, DUI, and one count of death of an unborn child.
WOWT
Omaha Police officer-involved shootings update
The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a Halloween event Monday night, Oct. 31, 2022. Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:33 AM UTC. Pedestrian hit by a...
Minne Lusa neighborhood shaken up after Halloween shooting, will discuss safety
A site of a night of trick or treating is now an investigation site. Police say a suspect drove on a blocked road, leading an officer to fire.
WOWT
BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Officer shoots driver who goes around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call never...
iheart.com
Man shot by Omaha Police after driving through Halloween crowd
(Omaha, NE) -- A man who drove through a barricaded area during a Halloween block party is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot by an Omaha Police officer. The incident happened near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue after 7 p.m. Omaha Police Capt. Jay Leavitt says...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
WOWT
Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln
A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
WOWT
Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police Chief Todd Schmaderer held a news conference Tuesday to share additional information about two recent officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last three days. Schmaderer said Sunday’s incident is still under investigation but might be a “suicide-by-cop” event. Police said that at some point...
klin.com
Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody
Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
Comments / 0