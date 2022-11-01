ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Crash kills pedestrian along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nwmqh_0itrkNHy00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while standing on a sidewalk during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

The crash happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard at Memorial Drive shortly after 6:15 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said two vehicles collided and one of the vehicles hit a man who was on the sidewalk at the time.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Charles Ankrum of Greer.

The Greer Police Department is investigating the crash.

The crash also knocked out traffic lights at the intersection and closed a portion of the road for around four hours, police said.

