Arkansans flood the streets for frightening sights and sweet treats Halloween night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday night, people of all ages came out for the spooky scares and sweet treats.
On Halloween night, neighborhoods blocked off traffic due to the number of people out trick-or-treating.What’s the ‘worst’ Halloween candy?
Houses have all of their frightening decorations up, and as the lights do down, the trick-or-treaters come out.
“Probably running around and getting all the candy,” said Trick-or-treater, Sam Fuller.
“I like seeing everybody’s costumes because some of them are really cool,” said Trick-or-Treater, Maggie Moses.
“I like to look at everybody’s costumes and just collect as much candy as possible,” said Trick-or-Treater, Camilla Lovell.
Families fill the streets, looking for some sweet treats.
“Candy and walking out and trick-or-treating with candy,” said Hutch Smith.
All of the kids have one goal in mind, “candy,” said bunny, Jason Wells.
Also, a key focus for many is to visit as many houses as possible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 1