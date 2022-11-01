Arkansans flood the streets for frightening sights and sweet treats Halloween night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday night, people of all ages came out for the spooky scares and sweet treats.

On Halloween night, neighborhoods blocked off traffic due to the number of people out trick-or-treating.

Houses have all of their frightening decorations up, and as the lights do down, the trick-or-treaters come out.

“Probably running around and getting all the candy,” said Trick-or-treater, Sam Fuller.

“I like seeing everybody’s costumes because some of them are really cool,” said Trick-or-Treater, Maggie Moses.

“I like to look at everybody’s costumes and just collect as much candy as possible,” said Trick-or-Treater, Camilla Lovell.

Families fill the streets, looking for some sweet treats.

“Candy and walking out and trick-or-treating with candy,” said Hutch Smith.

All of the kids have one goal in mind, “candy,” said bunny, Jason Wells.

Also, a key focus for many is to visit as many houses as possible.

