Greene County, TN

wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man

A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
FOX Carolina

Multiple arrests made following drug trafficking investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following during the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine. 112 grams of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Vehicle crashes into Johnson City gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it. A News Channel 11 crew was at the scene of the Shell station as Johnson City Fire Department crews worked to douse the flames. Photos captured by News Channel […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WYFF4.com

37 arrested, over 100 grams of fentanyl seized, deputies say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people were arrested in a large-scale operation that led to a huge drug bust, according to deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office. Multiple agencies partnered with Haywood County to assist in the large-scale operation on Oct. 19 that focused on targeting drug...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WATE

5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WJHL

2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
BRISTOL, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

