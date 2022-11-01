Read full article on original website
Affidavits: Pair ‘packaged’ body of overdose victim, dumped at South Holston Lake
The man whose body was found at South Holston Lake Thursday died of a heroin overdose at a hotel and his body was "packaged" and taken to the lake, according to affidavits charging the people allegedly involved.
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Sullivan Co. school bus driver drove while high on suspected meth, police say
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
No survivors in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
Fire that destroyed Masonic lodge in Claiborne County under investigation
A fire over the weekend in Claiborne County is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple arrests made following drug trafficking investigation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following during the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine. 112 grams of...
Vehicle crashes into Johnson City gas station
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it. A News Channel 11 crew was at the scene of the Shell station as Johnson City Fire Department crews worked to douse the flames. Photos captured by News Channel […]
37 arrested, over 100 grams of fentanyl seized, deputies say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people were arrested in a large-scale operation that led to a huge drug bust, according to deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office. Multiple agencies partnered with Haywood County to assist in the large-scale operation on Oct. 19 that focused on targeting drug...
Police ID body found in South Holston Lake
Sullivan County authorities identified the body found in South Holston Lake last Thursday.
Johnson City man accused of choking a child
A man alleged to have choked a child faces two charges, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).
Community Hero: WCSO deputy Rocky Ratliff comes back from retirement, battles cancer
Retirement is a goal for many people in the workforce. This week’s Community Hero retired, went back to work, and battled a serious illness, all for the love of his job, and his community. Rocky Ratliff had a great law enforcement career. “I retired for five years, and the...
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: Local shelters need help finding homes for animals
Many local shelters are at full capacity and need help finding good homes for the many animals they are currently caring for. News Five's Rebecca Pepin is featuring a few of the adorable adoptable pets you may want to take home. This is Rufus, his owner passed away and he...
5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
Johnson City man allegedly tried setting house on fire with juveniles inside
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An alleged domestic disturbance on Monday night led police to arrest a man on multiple charges. Police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Spruce Street to find that the man, identified as Anthony M. Myers, had allegedly poured gasoline outside a house with three juveniles and an […]
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
