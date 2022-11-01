‘It’s a very amicable situation’: Tom Brady addressed divorce from Gisele Bündchen

"There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home."

Tom Brady, here pictured in 2019, addressed his divorce with Gisele Bündchen on his podcast with Jim Gray. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability

For the first time, Tom Brady talked openly about his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen on Monday in an appearance on his “Let’s Go” Sirius XM show with Jim Gray.

Brady acknowledged that his personal issues were a challenge as the Buccaneers try to win football games.

“You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” Brady told Gray. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

The former Patriots star announced his divorce through an Instagram story last week, asking for privacy.

“We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady wrote at the time.

On Monday, Brady continued to describe the split in positive terms.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation,” Brady said. “And I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

Rumors about Brady’s marriage began this summer when he announced his return to football shortly after retiring — reportedly flying in the face of Bündchen’s desire to have him home more. When he took a leave of absence from the team during the preseason, those rumors intensified.

Brady told Gray that watching his divorce play out in front of a lot of people was difficult.

“I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,” Brady said. “And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m going to try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

Brady and Bündchen reportedly agreed to joint custody of their children.