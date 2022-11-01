MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization is turning up the heat this fall, making it their mission to encourage residents to not only shop local, but eat local. Soup’s On! returns to the Madison area for its third season, where each week new restaurants take part in the project preparing fresh homemade soup. The frozen quarts make their way to FEED Kitchens where customers can pick them up (or have them delivered) each Tuesday and enjoy at home!

