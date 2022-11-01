Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Clerk’s office to implement Badger Books at all Janesville polling places
nbc15.com
MMSD Meeting
A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining 1.5 square miles of land with neighboring City of Madison, and City of Fitchburg.
nbc15.com
Fatal Oregon shooting
Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election. A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. Updated: 9 hours ago. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. The detective who fatally shot a man in Oregon is now on paid administrative leave.
nbc15.com
“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.
nbc15.com
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos. The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions.
nbc15.com
Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg
Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon.
nbc15.com
Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis
nbc15.com
Madison area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins
nbc15.com
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
nbc15.com
City of Madison says add your pumpkins to your leaf piles for collection
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With spooky season ending, the City of Madison is encouraging residents to toss their pumpkins into their leaf piles for collection. Once you’re finished jumping in the leaves, the City Streets Division said pumpkins and other compostable decorations like corn stalks and hay can be added to leaf and yard waste piles.
nbc15.com
MPD: Two vehicles struck by BB guns on East Washington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles believed to be damaged by a BB gun are being investigated by the Madison Police Department. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call that a vehicle had been struck by a BB gun on East Washington Ave. Just a few minutes later, officers received a second call about another vehicle being struck, according to MPD.
nbc15.com
Stoughton poll workers receive active shooter training
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers in Stoughton are receiving active shooter training ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin. Election inspectors greet voters, check registration and make sure the process runs smoothly. However, Stoughton volunteers trained extra to prepare for the worst, though they still hope for the best. Stoughton...
nbc15.com
Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November. Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season. The Holiday Markets will be held on...
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
nbc15.com
Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland
The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November.
nbc15.com
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Guests were evacuated Wednesday from a Lodi restaurant after a fire broke out in the kitchen, fire department officials said. Lodi Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Nate Sievers said the report of a fire and smoke in the kitchen came in just after 4:45 p.m. at Fish Tales Restaurant, located at W12690 WI-188 in Lodi.
nbc15.com
Soup’s On! campaign supporting area restaurants for 3rd season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization is turning up the heat this fall, making it their mission to encourage residents to not only shop local, but eat local. Soup’s On! returns to the Madison area for its third season, where each week new restaurants take part in the project preparing fresh homemade soup. The frozen quarts make their way to FEED Kitchens where customers can pick them up (or have them delivered) each Tuesday and enjoy at home!
nbc15.com
MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
