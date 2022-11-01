Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
Related
Cave Springs haunted house values employee success throughout the years
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — The Asylum Haunted House has been around for 17 years and over those years the attraction has significantly grown as thousands come to be scared during the month of October. A big part of those haunted houses is the employees themselves. Every year there are...
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
KTLO
Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire
A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
Rogers woman facing homelessness due to high rental costs
It's the start of a new month and Kailey Wever, a mom of three teenagers, said she doesn't have the money to pay her November rent for her apartment in Rogers.
Human remains located in Bella Vista
Human remains were discovered by a resident in a wooded area in Bella Vista on Sunday, October 30.
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
Pregnant woman missing, cell phone discarded in ditch
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on Hwy 43. Sources tell Joplin News First they are focusing on Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Missing person poster, Ashley Bush, 33, Benton County, Ark. Nov. 1, 2022. “Ashley Bush was last seen in the passenger seat of and older model...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’
The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. mobile home park residents forced out; nonprofits help with moving, relocation
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - New owners of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister have evicted those who live there. The new owners repurchased the property in August. They soon told everyone they had to move out by Tuesday. A few months ago, local nonprofits in Taney County were...
KTLO
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
Missing hiker found alive after 4-day search on Buffalo National River
PONCA, Ark. — A man hiking along a trail on the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27 was found four days later by search and rescue teams near Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the local National Park Service spokesperson, Clinton Smith, who is a native of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Truth uncovered about infamous feud in new book
A local man took his genealogy research and delved deep into a historic moment in Taney County to write a book exploring an infamous murder and trial. Author Randy Pace said as he was doing research on his maternal family tree, the Meadows family of Taney County, he uncovered the truth of a feud, which has since become legend. He has since published a comprehensive book on the events of the feud titled, ‘Blood Feud on Bull Creek: The True and Complete Story of the Meadows-Bilyeu Feud and Events Leading Up to and After the Battle’.
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021
Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
Human remains found in Bella Vista believed to belong to missing man
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Human remains were found in a wooded area of Bella Vista on Sunday, Oct. 30, a spokesperson with the city said in a statement released on Monday. Officials say while police are working to identify the remains, it is believed to be a 46-year-old man named Matthew Loftin who has been missing since Sept. 2021.
Train derailment at Silver Dollar City injures 6 guests, 1 employee
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Six guests and one Silver Dollar City employee were injured after sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Silver Dollar City's release, onsite paramedics provided emergency care for those injured until first responders...
Rogers PD inactivates Silver Alert for missing woman
Rogers Police Department has activated a Silver Alert on an 84-year-old who was last known to be near the Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Emergency Room. She may be traveling by car.
Springdale food pantry celebrates its first year of service
SPRINGDALE, Ark — The Springdale Treehouse Pantry celebrated its first year of service on Tuesday. The pantry opened on October 25, 2021, under Springdale Public School's parent and student services. According to a press release, the pantry distributed about 1 million pounds of perishable and non-perishable items during the 2021-22 school year.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0