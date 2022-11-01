ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLO

Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire

A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
YELLVILLE, AR
Pregnant woman missing, cell phone discarded in ditch

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on Hwy 43. Sources tell Joplin News First they are focusing on Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Missing person poster, Ashley Bush, 33, Benton County, Ark. Nov. 1, 2022. “Ashley Bush was last seen in the passenger seat of and older model...
MAYSVILLE, AR
Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’

The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Truth uncovered about infamous feud in new book

A local man took his genealogy research and delved deep into a historic moment in Taney County to write a book exploring an infamous murder and trial. Author Randy Pace said as he was doing research on his maternal family tree, the Meadows family of Taney County, he uncovered the truth of a feud, which has since become legend. He has since published a comprehensive book on the events of the feud titled, ‘Blood Feud on Bull Creek: The True and Complete Story of the Meadows-Bilyeu Feud and Events Leading Up to and After the Battle’.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021

Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
BELLA VISTA, AR
Human remains found in Bella Vista believed to belong to missing man

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Human remains were found in a wooded area of Bella Vista on Sunday, Oct. 30, a spokesperson with the city said in a statement released on Monday. Officials say while police are working to identify the remains, it is believed to be a 46-year-old man named Matthew Loftin who has been missing since Sept. 2021.
BELLA VISTA, AR
Springdale food pantry celebrates its first year of service

SPRINGDALE, Ark — The Springdale Treehouse Pantry celebrated its first year of service on Tuesday. The pantry opened on October 25, 2021, under Springdale Public School's parent and student services. According to a press release, the pantry distributed about 1 million pounds of perishable and non-perishable items during the 2021-22 school year.
SPRINGDALE, AR
