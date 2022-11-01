ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested

Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska suspect in four murders appears in court

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads 'no contest' in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Services for people who witnessed Halloween shooting in Omaha

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads 'no contest' in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds appeals court ruling on school mask policy

Omaha man pleads 'no contest' in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director could stand trial. Updated: 13...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer-involved shootings update

The Omaha Police Department provided photos Tuesday from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a Halloween event Monday night, Oct. 31, 2022. Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:33 AM UTC. Pedestrian hit by a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads 'no contest' in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Stabbed Multiple Times Tuesday Morning in Northeast Lincoln

A 43-year old Lincoln man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times during a fight Tuesday morning in Northeast Lincoln. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News officers were called to the area of 68th and Logan shortly after 11:30 am where 3 people were reportedly fighting near the intersection. Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a man had fled the scene, had blood on his shirt and had tossed an item near a residence.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Missing Inmates Back in Custody

Two inmates missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) have been arrested taken back into custody. Tabitha Viktora, who went missing on Sept. 30 when she failed to return from her job in the community, was contacted by the Omaha Police Department and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center. Meanwhile, Krista Foley was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28. She disappeared on Sept. 25 during a pre-approved visit to a community church.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police Chief Todd Schmaderer held a news conference Tuesday to share additional information about two recent officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last three days. Schmaderer said Sunday’s incident is still under investigation but might be a “suicide-by-cop” event. Police said that at some point...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman sentenced for assisting in robbery getaway

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 48-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced to more than a year for helping in a robbery. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Capreeca Jackman was sentenced Oct. 28, 2022, in federal court in Omaha for interference with commerce by robbery. The Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City council approves $341K armored vehicle for Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. — By the end of 2023, Omaha police could have a new armored vehicle for its Emergency Response Unit. The Omaha City Councilapproved 7-0 to spend $341,768 for a Lenco BearCat G3 armored vehicle. According to the police department, funding for the purchase was already in the...
OMAHA, NE

