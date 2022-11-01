ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
WPXI Pittsburgh

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
FOX 28 Spokane

World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1

Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies’ World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The rout boosted the Phils’ mark to 6-0 at home this postseason, fueled by the 17 homers they’ve hit in those wins. The Phillies are 22-9 all-time at the Bank in the postseason since hosting their first playoff game there in 2007. Cristian Javier pitches next for the Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday night against Aaron Nola.
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The Spun

Astros Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 5

The World Series will run at least five games but possibly six if the Houston Astros even things up against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. The Astros recently announced who will be their starter for that crucial Game 5. According to Astros insider Brian McTaggart, Astros ace Justin Verlander will get...
FOX 28 Spokane

Football, World Series most popular on television

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports ruled the day again in the Nielsen company’s list of the most popular programs in prime-time television. NBC’s Sunday night football game, this week matching Green Bay and Buffalo, led the way with just under 20 million viewers. The World Series between Philadelphia and Houston started with two games seen by around 11 million people. For Fox, it was good news that the two teams split the opening games, since a World Series only tends to gain television momentum when it goes longer. The most popular scripted show for the week was CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” seen by roughly seven million people on Thursday night.
ESPN

Javier, bullpen combine on no-hitter as Astros tie Series

PHILADELPHIA -- Cristian Javier's parents, Trinidad Mieses and Cecilio Javier, flew from the Dominican Republic to Philadelphia and sat in his hotel room late Tuesday night, in the buildup to the biggest outing of his life. The Houston Astros were coming off a difficult loss and needed Javier to rescue them from an overwhelming World Series deficit, but Trinidad and Cecilio attempted to strike an optimistic, supportive tone.
