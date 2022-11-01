ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

Rockdale County Public Schools’ Class of 2022 ACT scores fall 2 points, Superintendent Oatts praises students for “resilience”

CONYERS, GA– Rockdale County Public Schools’ (RCPS) scores followed the state and nation in a slight decrease on the American College Test (ACT), according to results released by the Georgia Department of Education for the Class of 2022 graduates. RCPS had an overall ACT composite score of 18.8,...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
DeKalb History Center’s Nov. 15 Lunch & Learn: Resurgens Theatre Company

DECATUR – The DeKalb History Center’s November Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, Nov. 15, noon to 1 p.m. will be presented by Brent Griffin, Ph.D., artistic director of the Resurgens Theatre Company, located in the historic Masonic Temple building in downtown Decatur. Those interested in attending are invited...
DECATUR, GA
DeKalb County Jail contraband drop averted, deliveryman arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail apparently planned to celebrate this past Halloween weekend. Alas, those plans were foiled when a “contraband drop” of items they ordered was interrupted by the arrest of the deliveryman. David Askew, 59, was taken into custody by the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

