FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Common Ground News
Live Thrive to break ground on second center in DeKalb County for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM)
ATLANTA– Live Thrive will soon open its second Zero Waste Center (aka CHaRM), made possible through a partnership with DeKalb County, to be located at 1225 Columbia Drive in Decatur. The groundbreaking of the new location will take place on Nov. 14, with the facility slated to open in the first quarter of 2023.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County Public Schools’ Class of 2022 ACT scores fall 2 points, Superintendent Oatts praises students for “resilience”
CONYERS, GA– Rockdale County Public Schools’ (RCPS) scores followed the state and nation in a slight decrease on the American College Test (ACT), according to results released by the Georgia Department of Education for the Class of 2022 graduates. RCPS had an overall ACT composite score of 18.8,...
On Common Ground News
Countdown to the 2022 Mid-Tern Elections: Johnson and Nguyen push Advance Voting
With only days left until the Nov. 8 General Election, Congressman Hank Johnson and Secretary of State candidate Bee Nguyen held a “Get Out The Vote Rally” on Sunday, Oct. 30. The two Democrats joined forces for the rally, which was held at Clarkston First Baptist Church in DeKalb County. Photos provided: Andy Phelan.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale Clerk of Court Janice Morris presents “Law Library Speaker Series”on Nov. 8: “Tax Sales”
ROCKDALE COUNTY—Are you interested in learning about tax sales? If so, mark your calendar and plan to attend Rockdale Clerk of Courts Janice Morris’ “Law Library Speaker Series” on Nov. 8, 5:30 -7 p.m., at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, 864 Green St. S.W., Conyers. Rockdale County Tax...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb History Center’s Nov. 15 Lunch & Learn: Resurgens Theatre Company
DECATUR – The DeKalb History Center’s November Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, Nov. 15, noon to 1 p.m. will be presented by Brent Griffin, Ph.D., artistic director of the Resurgens Theatre Company, located in the historic Masonic Temple building in downtown Decatur. Those interested in attending are invited...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Jail contraband drop averted, deliveryman arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail apparently planned to celebrate this past Halloween weekend. Alas, those plans were foiled when a “contraband drop” of items they ordered was interrupted by the arrest of the deliveryman. David Askew, 59, was taken into custody by the...
