ATLANTA– Live Thrive will soon open its second Zero Waste Center (aka CHaRM), made possible through a partnership with DeKalb County, to be located at 1225 Columbia Drive in Decatur. The groundbreaking of the new location will take place on Nov. 14, with the facility slated to open in the first quarter of 2023.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO