16-year-old accused of stabbing teenage boy in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy near the Spokane River. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the victim during the stabbing on East Indiana near the Centennial Trail. Detectives say the suspect attacked the victim from behind and wouldn’t call 911 until the victim “promised he wouldn’t snitch,”...
Two suspects arrested after crashing into Spokane police car on East Mission and North Haven
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects have been arrested after crashing their car into a Spokane police car on East Mission and North Haven. The officer inside the police car is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. After the crash, the two suspects tried to flee...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane. The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported...
Shooting investigation in northeast Spokane puts schools on lockdown out of ‘abundance of caution’
SPOKANE, Wash. – Several schools in northeast Spokane were placed in a modified lockdown Wednesday morning, after learning suspects from a nearby shooting may in the area. According to Spokane Public Schools, Demiss, Cooper, Regal, Shaw, On Track Academy and NEWTech will remain in “Secure & Teach” for the remainder of the school day.
Teenager arrested for shooting that put several Spokane schools on modified lockdown
SPOKANE, Wash. - A teenager has been arrested for the shooting that forced many Spokane schools into a modified lockdown. The Spokane Police said that 19-year-old Linfield Heran shot at a man near Crestline and Euclid but missed. The shots called a panic at Bemiss Elementary School nearby causing them to go on lockdown.
11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and...
Spokane family’s car stolen from Seattle Children’s Hospital while toddler recovered from surgery
SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — A family’s car was stolen from the parking garage of Seattle Children’s hospital while their baby was undergoing brain surgery, and now police are looking for the person responsible. Parents Cali and William Fager drove up from the Spokane area for their son’s surgery. Their son, also named William, was diagnosed with epilepsy shortly after his...
Documents: Body found near High Bridge Park was tied up, blindfolded before being shot
SPOKANE, Wash . – There’s new details on the body that was found near High Bridge Park last week. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, documents show the man was tied up, gagged and blindfolded before being shot. Police said there was a pool of blood around the man’s head and shell casings near his feet along with several footprints around his body.
Lockdown on nearby school lifted following shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting in the 2300 block of E. Euclid Ave. in northeast Spokane put a nearby school on lockdown out of precaution, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). Julie Humphreys with SPD told KREM 2 that Bemiss Elementary is no longer on lockdown after a...
Spokane Valley police search for 2 suspects in attempted theft, shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating after two suspects attempted to steal a flatbed trailer and mini excavator, prompting the victim to chase them down and shoot at them. According to SVPD, a report of a theft at the 1300 block of north Bowdish came...
Woman charged in Bonner County golf cart crash that killed a Spokane policeman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – 57-year-old Julie Nicola has been charged with Vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after crashing a golf cart that killed officer Jeffrey McCullough. Three hours after the crash, a blood test showed Nicola had a BAC .011% above the legal limit. If she’s convicted, she could...
One man arrested in shooting near Bemiss neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man has been arrested following a shooting that happened near the Bemiss neighborhood, which caused lockdowns in several schools in the area. Spokane Police confirmed the arrest with 4 News Now. SPD said one man was shot at by an unknown suspect, but not struck. Officers arrested 19-year-old Linfield Heran and booked him into jail for...
‘Just more brazen’: Neighbor frustrated with property crime as police struggle with resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — A neighbor is taking new measures to secure her property as Spokane Police struggle with resources to address property crime. A local senior is now adding more lights in and around her home and in a back alley to try and secure it after getting fed up with property crime. “Make it more than just a little...
Former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash files appeal after being convicted on rape charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nathan Nash, the former Spokane police officer convicted of rape, has filed an appeal. According to court documents, Nathan Nash's attorneys filed the appeal of his conviction and sentencing back on Oct. 14, just one day after he was sentenced to 14 years in prison on two rape charges.
Woman Charged With Manslaughter, DUI, in Golf Cart Crash That Left Washington Police Officer Dead
A 57-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence last week in a July golf cart crash that left a Spokane police officer dead. Julie Nikkola was charged with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to court documents. Nikkola,...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear
POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims
(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
