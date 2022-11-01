ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

16-year-old accused of stabbing teenage boy in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy near the Spokane River. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the victim during the stabbing on East Indiana near the Centennial Trail. Detectives say the suspect attacked the victim from behind and wouldn’t call 911 until the victim “promised he wouldn’t snitch,”...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police arrest stabbing suspect near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing near Peaceful Valley in Spokane. The stabbing was reported on West Riverside Ave. and South A Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to SPD, the victim suffered stab wounds in his upper-arm and face, but is reported...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane family’s car stolen from Seattle Children’s Hospital while toddler recovered from surgery

SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — A family’s car was stolen from the parking garage of Seattle Children’s hospital while their baby was undergoing brain surgery, and now police are looking for the person responsible. Parents Cali and William Fager drove up from the Spokane area for their son’s surgery. Their son, also named William, was diagnosed with epilepsy shortly after his...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Documents: Body found near High Bridge Park was tied up, blindfolded before being shot

SPOKANE, Wash . – There’s new details on the body that was found near High Bridge Park last week. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, documents show the man was tied up, gagged and blindfolded before being shot. Police said there was a pool of blood around the man’s head and shell casings near his feet along with several footprints around his body.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One man arrested in shooting near Bemiss neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man has been arrested following a shooting that happened near the Bemiss neighborhood, which caused lockdowns in several schools in the area. Spokane Police confirmed the arrest with 4 News Now. SPD said one man was shot at by an unknown suspect, but not struck. Officers arrested 19-year-old Linfield Heran and booked him into jail for...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear

POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
POST FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims

(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy