Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crash blocking traffic at Platte Ave and Powers Blvd

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is responding to a crash on eastbound Platte Avenue at the Powers Boulevard interchange. CHFD posted about the crash on Twitter at 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and said the crash was blocking traffic. FOX21’s crew on the scene said eastbound Platte Avenue is fully […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist injured following hit-and-run in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At least one person was injured after a hit-and-run incident late Tuesday morning near North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a traffic crash sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. According to CSPD, the motorcycle driver […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo East High School student dies after rollover

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo East High School student has died of her injuries after a rollover crash on Sunday, Oct. 30. Four minors were in the car around 9:30 Sunday morning when the driver lost control and rolled the car in the 0-100 block of Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Family mourns loved one after multi-car crash leaves one dead in Southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family is now mourning the death of a loved one after a multi-crash accident on Friday night left one dead and several injured. On Sunday night, on the corner of Cheyenne Rd. and Lake Ave. a vigil was held to honor the life of 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr., though police have yet to identify the victim, family members KRDO spoke with have confirmed the loss of their loved one.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide

WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire department responds to crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an accident in east Colorado Springs. According to the CSFD, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at E. Columbia St. and N. Hancock Ave. The fire department reported there was a trapped party in this accident. This is a developing The post Fire department responds to crash in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Three armed robberies overnight around Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls for three separate robberies that happened overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Officers were called at around 1:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Lane south of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Officers reviewed security camera evidence […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three businesses were robbed overnight Wednesday, police said. It's not confirmed that these robberies were connected to each other. Just after 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 300 block of Mount View Ln. for a reported armed robbery. When police The post Police investigate multiple overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

