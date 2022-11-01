Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and SunshineSuzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
arizonasuntimes.com
Situation in Phoenix Homeless Camp Remains in Disarray as Citizens Speak Against City in Court
Attorneys representing a group of Phoenix business owners argued in court against the City of Phoenix (COP) Thursday regarding one of the largest homeless camps in the nation, “The Zone.” The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) said residential testimony revealed how dire the situation has become. “Thursday’s hearing was...
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
fox10phoenix.com
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police
PHOENIX - Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility. According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.
KOLD-TV
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix police shoot, kill suspect in strip mall parking lot
PHOENIX - A suspect is dead following a police shooting in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the department said. The shooting happened in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road after someone had called 911 to reported that an armed man was pointing a gun at him.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Senator Nancy Barto Calls for Arizona State Hospital Overhaul Following Patient Attack on Nurses
Arizona State Senator Nancy Barto (R-Phoenix) called for an overhaul in the Arizona State Hospital (ASH), a psychiatric care facility, to better protect nurses and patients and create stronger accountability. “While the Arizona Department of Health Services [AZDHS] claims this incident was a rare occurrence, I’ve been contacted over the...
AZFamily
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
AZFamily
Tempe mayor expects property owners, renters will be fined after shooting at Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween house party near Arizona State University spiraled out of control to the point where dozens of gunshots were fired. No one was injured at the party, which took place at a Tempe Airbnb; now, neighbors are furious. “This was a very traumatic incident,”...
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former...
AZFamily
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in man's murder at west Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene on Nov. 2 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found David Gordon in the parking lot. Gordon claimed to have been involved in a shooting and was taken into custody.
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
Accused child molester extradited from Mexico to Arizona
(The Center Square) – A 74-year-old man accused of molesting three minors was recently extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County, where he faces charges of sexual misconduct. Miguel Franco-Castañeda was extradited on September 29, 2022; he is accused of molesting three minors under 15 years old between January 2014...
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
