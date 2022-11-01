ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLD-TV

Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
AZFamily

Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix police shoot, kill suspect in strip mall parking lot

PHOENIX - A suspect is dead following a police shooting in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the department said. The shooting happened in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road after someone had called 911 to reported that an armed man was pointing a gun at him.
AZFamily

Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in man's murder at west Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene on Nov. 2 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found David Gordon in the parking lot. Gordon claimed to have been involved in a shooting and was taken into custody.
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
