Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Golden Knights Find a Way Yet Again, Theodore Saves Win Streak
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore scored the game-winning overtime goal to give Vegas the 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
NBC Sports
With injuries piling up, Caps fall to Vegas in OT
WASHINGTON — The Capitals have caught very few breaks in the injury department over their first three weeks of the season and Tuesday was no different. After winger Beck Malenstyn became the latest player to be forced out of a contest, they nearly pulled off an upset win over the first-place Vegas Golden Knights before falling 3-2 in overtime.
ESPN
Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
NHL
SvoNotes: Kekäläinen, Korpisalo followed family ties into the game
The Blue Jackets general manager and goaltender are back where it all began. SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Finland can't get enough hockey. And given that it's a nation of just 5.5 million people --...
Flyers’ John Tortorella rips reporters for criticizing Sheldon Keefe amid Maple Leafs’ struggles
The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to a dismal start in the 2022-23 NHL season and it hasn’t taken long for Sheldon Keefe to face some harsh criticism from fans and media. Ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Keefe got an assist from John Tortorella, who came to Keefe’s defense over the media’s treatment of him.
Comments / 0