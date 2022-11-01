ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

With injuries piling up, Caps fall to Vegas in OT

WASHINGTON — The Capitals have caught very few breaks in the injury department over their first three weeks of the season and Tuesday was no different. After winger Beck Malenstyn became the latest player to be forced out of a contest, they nearly pulled off an upset win over the first-place Vegas Golden Knights before falling 3-2 in overtime.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes

After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
CBS Minnesota

Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22

The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
NHL

SvoNotes: Kekäläinen, Korpisalo followed family ties into the game

The Blue Jackets general manager and goaltender are back where it all began. SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Finland can't get enough hockey. And given that it's a nation of just 5.5 million people --...
COLUMBUS, OH

