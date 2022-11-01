Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
World Cup wall chart 2022: Printable Qatar 2022 bracket, tournament dates, start times, live stream, TV info
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is right around the corner as Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the tournament on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. ET -- full schedule here with start times and TV info. What better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up.
CBS Sports
Watch Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+. Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea collected three points with a 2-1 win over Salzburg in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 5, Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to AC Milan. Chelsea (ten points) leads Group E, while Dinamo Zagreb (four points) is last in the group.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
theScore
Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16
Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester...
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D. But instead it was their opponents who progressed as a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw Tottenham beat Marseille 2-1 to top the group and Frankfurt won by the same score in Lisbon to secure second spot on its Champions League debut. “During the first half we didn’t play well, it was difficult,” Tottenham goalscorer Clément Lenglet said. “When we go back in the dressing room it was an important moment for the game … during the second half we played a better game, with a lot of intensity.”
Yardbarker
Xavi calls on Barcelona to bee professional against Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow. La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided. Barcelona...
Bayern Munich Complete Perfect UCL Group Stage For Record-Breaking Third Time
Apart from Bayern, Real Madrid are the only club to record a perfect UCL group stage on more than one occasion, having done so in 2011 and 2014.
UCL Knockout Stage: Breakdown by Domestic League
The UEFA Champions League Group stage came to a close Wednesday as all 32 clubs played their final group match. Headed into Matchday 6 at the beginning of this week, there were still knockout round spots to be played for. There were four matches headed into the two-day match schedule that had certain group qualification implications. With the conclusion of those matches, the 16 teams going through to the next stage of the competition are confirmed.
Real Madrid vs. Celtic live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League
Real Madrid will meet Celtic in Champions League action on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu with Real looking to get the top spot in Group F with a win today. Real Madrid has been cruising along and has only two losses since April in all competitive matches, while Celtic has already been eliminated from the Champions League.
CBS Sports
Arsenal vs. Zurich live stream: Europa League pick, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time
After their wobble in Eindhoven last week, Arsenal still have work to do if they are to secure the bye into the Europa League round of 16 that comes with topping their group. They should be confident of victory against a Zurich side that lies at the bottom of the Swiss top flight but Mikel Arteta's side were put through the ringer when they went to Switzerland in matchday one, scraping a 2-1 win.
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Juventus and PSG team news and predictions ahead of their Champions League clash.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
CBS Sports
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan live stream: Champions League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds
Bayern Munich and Inter Milan face each other on Tuesday with both sides already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16. The Nerazzurri managed to qualify after beating Viktoria Plzen last week at San Siro, while the German side won away against FC Barcelona, relegating them to the UEFA Europa League. Bayern won five games out of five and will finish at the top of the group, while Inter Milan won three games, drew one against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou and lost only the opening one against Bayern at San Siro. Here's what you need to know:
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
Comments / 0