Montana Returns Home and Now Faces a Must Win Scenario
Home sweet home! Our University of Montana Grizzlies will return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday night and it could not have come at a better time. You know the feeling when you go to a long summer camp and you just can’t wait to leave because you miss home? Well, I think that’s how the Griz must feel after losing two games in a row to top 5 ranked teams.
Montana Polar Plunge Griz Dip Survival Guide
The Montana Special Olympics once again is gearing up for "Polar Plunge Season" across the state. The season will kick off November 25th in Sidney, Montana and wrap up in February 25th in Missoula. This is a fun and important event for the Special Olympics. I have had the privilege to be able to MC these events over the years because I have been too chicken to do the plunge myself.
Win Basketball Tickets: Lady Griz vs North Dakota State
Lady Griz Basketball is back— and we're giving you the chance to win two free tickets to this Monday's game (11/07/22) where they take on the North Dakota State Bison, the tickets are for section 204, row 9, seats 3 and 4. One (1) winner will be selected at...
Missoula in Cluck: Chick-fil-A Ready to Play Chicken Next Week
Missoulians will no longer have to drive two hours to get their chicken sandwich and waffle fries. That's because the Garden City's own version of the franchise will finally spread its wings and open for business next week. The Atlanta-based company has been gearing up to open only its third...
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
Montana Baseball, Missoula Paddleheads Release 2023 Schedule
The Pioneer Baseball League and reigning North Division Champion Missoula Paddleheads have released their 2023 regular season schedules. The league is going to provide plenty of baseball action for Montana's four fanbases in the league; Great Falls, Kalispell, Billings, and Missoula. The schedule is comprised of 96 regular season games,...
A Baseball Fan / Manager Swap In Missoula?
The Missoula Paddleheads have a history of fun and engaging promotion nights at Allegiance Field, and an idea from their manager Michael Schlact has some fans excited about the prospect. It involves a fan-manager swap night, and to our knowledge it's never been tried before in Missoula. On Halloween night,...
Where the Locals Go: Here’s the Scoop on Missoula’s Downtown Bars
Missoulians know how to party, and when the mood strikes us we can booze it up at a few great bars downtown, and by "a few" I actually mean "a lot." In that area it seems like you can't stroll through a single block without passing like, 40 bars. Which one is best depends on what you're looking for. A bougie vibe or a laidback vibe? Entertainment or just conversation? I'll give you the barroom breakdown you could only get from a Zootown local, now I'll quit monkeying around and get to it:
Big Dipper Closes for Remodel. Other Missoula Options for Treats
When you think of winter, you probably don't think of ice cream. This is probably why the people at the Higgins location of Big Dipper Ice Cream chose now as a good time to give the iconic ice cream shop a little TLC. Just recently, the Higgins location of Big...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Montana Is Proud Of Its Aviation History
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, November is National Aviation History Month, and the great State of Montana has an aviation moment to celebrate in our history. There have been famous moments in man-made flight that some of us can recall from memory; the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, Charles Lindbergh across the Atlantic, the Enola Gay over Hiroshima. But did you know about this aviation first in Montana?
Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser
Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
Montana Governor’s Office Offers Scholarships for Volunteer Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - High school seniors throughout Montana have an opportunity to earn scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 through volunteer service through the Montana Campus Compact. KGVO News spoke to Sarah Sadowski, Serve Montana Director with the Governor’s Office of Community Service on Thursday about the Youth Serve...
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
Montana’s Darby Bread Box Has Seen Ups and Downs in 2022
We are getting ready for our 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive, powered by Missoula Electric Cooperative, again this year. We will be getting help from Decker Truck Lines and from KPAX-TV. For the past 27 years, we have been collecting turkeys and money for food banks in Western Montana. We will again be asking for your help this coming season. We will be kicking off our turkey drive on Monday, November 14th and wrapping it up on Friday, November 18th. We will be asking for you to please help us out and donate a turkey or money if you can. We want to make sure everyone in Western Montana has a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Mineral County Food Bank Has Seen Big Changes in 2022
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive gets underway November 14th thru November 18th. You can drop off your turkey or money donations at our new location at 3250 South Reserve. This year we have teamed up once again with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX-TV. Mineral County Food...
Have Fun and Run. Missoula Girls Get Stronger in New Program
Missoula is a running town, from the Missoula Marathon to the constant calendar of races and fun runs. However, there haven't always been specific programs in Missoula geared to help young girls to run, and to bolster their confidence at the same time. Now, a program called Go Run Missoula...
Help is Here for Mental Health: Missoula’s New Psychedelic Clinic
In 2012 Colorado and Washington became the first two states to legalize cannabis for recreational use, and back then I thought that would never happen in Montana. And look where we are now. We all know cannabis dispensaries are here, but it may come as a surprise that so are psychedelic-assisted therapy centers.
Art In The Allez! and More Shopping For The Holiday Missoula!
Come on! Let’s go to this place I found by accident and was quite pleased that I did. Allez! In the alleyway at 120 North Higgins in Missoula. Allez (Al-lay) Missoula’s revolving outdoor mural gallery, that just opened up a presentation of the work of four mural artists from across the country in its fall/winter mural exhibit called “The Ache for Home.”
