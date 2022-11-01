ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Drug charges related to North Huntingdon woman's death dismissed

Nov. 4—Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed drug delivery resulting in death charges against two men accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a North Huntingdon woman nearly three years ago. Police said Iona J. Runkle, 46, was found dead Jan. 12, 2020, in her mobile home at...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy