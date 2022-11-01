Read full article on original website
New poll shows Ted Budd leading over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
Republican Ted Budd’s push toward the U.S. Senate has reached two key levels he had not yet achieved.
WGHP poll: These issues are moving voters in North Carolina
The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WGHP Poll reveals that 41% of likely voters list the economy as the No. 1 motivating factor in determining for whom they will vote.
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
Smoky Mountain News
Election deniers are targeting North Carolina elections
With dozens of debunked allegations surrounding a “rigged” 2020 election still fresh on the minds of right-wing conspiracy theorists, Western North Carolina’s election administrators are welcoming unprecedented levels of scrutiny in advance of the 2022 General Election. But they may not be fully aware of who, exactly,...
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
What's at stake in the midterm elections for North Carolina and the nation
From control of the U.S. House and Senate to state and local offices, the results of the Nov. 8 election could decide the fate of everything from President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to public school funding in North Carolina. If Democrats expand their control, Biden intends to codify abortion rights,...
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina ‘mocks’ Paul Pelosi assault on Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook seemingly making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
Chronicle
Tim Moore versus our voting rights
North Carolina has some of the strongest voter protection laws in the south. State legislatures decide where, when and how elections happen. Our legislators have been prone to racial and partisan gerrymandering during the process. They’ve attempted to rescind same-day registration and restrict absentee voting. Counties have been strategically targeted for voter roll purges and early voting cut-backs. It’s an agenda to promote a voting majority that represents a minority.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 3: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
Tuesday is the deadline to request mail ballots in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you would prefer to cast your vote in this election cycle by mail – and tens of thousands of voters in North Carolina have done so – you must request that ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The North Carolina Board of Elections issued a reminder for voters about that deadline, […]
Chronicle
Misleading mailers sent by PAC leave North Carolinians confused about voter information
The North Carolina State Board of Elections has received numerous complaints over mailers that include confusing and inaccurate information about the upcoming midterm elections. According to a press release from the State Board, the mailers include the notice “Important Voter Notification” in red letters as well as information on whether...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
WRAL
Party held to encourage young NC voters to cast ballot
An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WBTV
N.C. red spruce chosen as U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will once again come from North Carolina. The 78-foot red spruce, called Ruby, will be cut down from Pisgah National Forest Tuesday. WATCH HERE:. [White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time]. Rodney Smith, an employee of...
cbs17
NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
wraltechwire.com
NC small business owners can now apply for next One North Carolina grant funding round
RALEIGH – Applications are now being accepted for a new round of grantmaking from the One North Carolina Small Business Program, a key source of capital for North Carolina’s emerging technology companies. “The One North Carolina Small Business Program provides critical support to some of our state’s most...
