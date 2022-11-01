ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State



Smoky Mountain News

Election deniers are targeting North Carolina elections

With dozens of debunked allegations surrounding a “rigged” 2020 election still fresh on the minds of right-wing conspiracy theorists, Western North Carolina’s election administrators are welcoming unprecedented levels of scrutiny in advance of the 2022 General Election. But they may not be fully aware of who, exactly,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

Tim Moore versus our voting rights

North Carolina has some of the strongest voter protection laws in the south. State legislatures decide where, when and how elections happen. Our legislators have been prone to racial and partisan gerrymandering during the process. They’ve attempted to rescind same-day registration and restrict absentee voting. Counties have been strategically targeted for voter roll purges and early voting cut-backs. It’s an agenda to promote a voting majority that represents a minority.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Chronicle

Misleading mailers sent by PAC leave North Carolinians confused about voter information

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has received numerous complaints over mailers that include confusing and inaccurate information about the upcoming midterm elections. According to a press release from the State Board, the mailers include the notice “Important Voter Notification” in red letters as well as information on whether...
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
WBTV

N.C. red spruce chosen as U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will once again come from North Carolina. The 78-foot red spruce, called Ruby, will be cut down from Pisgah National Forest Tuesday. WATCH HERE:. [White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time]. Rodney Smith, an employee of...
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs17

NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

