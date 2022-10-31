Read full article on original website
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
Griebel earns bronze at 2022 State XC Meet
Bellevue’s Cross Country star Payton Griebel took his place on the podium once again at the Iowa Class 1A State Cross Country meet last week in Fort Dodge. Griebel, a junior, ran the 5K in a time of 16:15 to place third individually. He also led Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish with 164 total points. He ran in the top five from the one mile marker until he reached the finish line.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
IT’S A BOY!
A.J. and Kelly Barry of Springville welcomed a son, Cole James Barry on October 3, 2022 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Cole was 7 lbs. and 21 inches long. He joins siblings Will; age 12, Bree; age 4 and Brock; age 3. Cole is the grandson of Jim and Nancy Kettmann of Bellevue and Scott and Brenda Barry of Cedar Rapids, IA.
HELP WANTED: Earn extra cash. Seasonal orchard clean up. Flexible
HELP WANTED: Earn extra cash. Seasonal orchard clean up. Flexible hours and days. Gravert�s Apple Basket Orchard Sabula. 563-687-2298.
Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program. The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent...
Does the ghost of Sam Cronk still roam?
ANDREW, IOWA – On a night when a rising moon shines silvery on weather-whitened stones on the old cemetery near here, does the restless ghost of Sam Cronk mount his horse and ride in search of his murderer?
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Historical Society Heritage Dinner set for Nov. 6
With fall comes the Jackson County Historical Society’s annual Heritage Day, which is always held on the first Sunday of November and is a crucial fundraiser for the society. The program will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at 3 p.m. in the museum located on the Jackson County...
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows
The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
County continues tracking chemical leach at Clinton Engines site
Two monitoring wells will be installed at the Jackson County Fairgrounds as the next steps in assessing possible ground contaminants from the former Clinton Engines site. At last week’s Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting, Auditor Alisa Smith presented a map of the Jackson County Fairgrounds which noted two locations where Tetra Tech, Kansas City, Missouri, company that is overseeing the project, wants to place monitoring wells.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they will be closing their Dubuque corrugated facility on December 31st, 2022. Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area. They...
GRAIN BIN RESCUE TRAINING
The Bellevue Fire Department last week hosted a special Grain Bin Rescue Class coordinated by officials from The National Education Center for Ag Rescue based out of the Peosta, IA North Iowa Community College (NICC) campus. Departments attending the class, which was held in the back of the Bellevue Fire Station, included the Andrew Fire Department, Bellevue EMS and Bellevue Police Department.
Scaring off hunger this Halloween: Muscatine man turns his home into a haunted house for a cause
MUSCATINE, Iowa — One hair-raising haunted house is scaring for a good cause this Halloween. For the past two decades, Troy "Stinky" Phillpot has turned his home in Muscatine into a haunted house; Stinky's House of Horrors. It takes him and his friends close to two months to put it all together, building each of the rooms in his house, garage or yard themselves.
