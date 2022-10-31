ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

98.1 KHAK

A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Griebel earns bronze at 2022 State XC Meet

Bellevue’s Cross Country star Payton Griebel took his place on the podium once again at the Iowa Class 1A State Cross Country meet last week in Fort Dodge. Griebel, a junior, ran the 5K in a time of 16:15 to place third individually. He also led Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish with 164 total points. He ran in the top five from the one mile marker until he reached the finish line.
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

IT’S A BOY!

A.J. and Kelly Barry of Springville welcomed a son, Cole James Barry on October 3, 2022 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Cole was 7 lbs. and 21 inches long. He joins siblings Will; age 12, Bree; age 4 and Brock; age 3. Cole is the grandson of Jim and Nancy Kettmann of Bellevue and Scott and Brenda Barry of Cedar Rapids, IA.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program. The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent...
DUBUQUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Does the ghost of Sam Cronk still roam?

ANDREW, IOWA – On a night when a rising moon shines silvery on weather-whitened stones on the old cemetery near here, does the restless ghost of Sam Cronk mount his horse and ride in search of his murderer?
ANDREW, IA
K92.3

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Historical Society Heritage Dinner set for Nov. 6

With fall comes the Jackson County Historical Society’s annual Heritage Day, which is always held on the first Sunday of November and is a crucial fundraiser for the society. The program will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at 3 p.m. in the museum located on the Jackson County...
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows

The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
MANCHESTER, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

County continues tracking chemical leach at Clinton Engines site

Two monitoring wells will be installed at the Jackson County Fairgrounds as the next steps in assessing possible ground contaminants from the former Clinton Engines site. At last week’s Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting, Auditor Alisa Smith presented a map of the Jackson County Fairgrounds which noted two locations where Tetra Tech, Kansas City, Missouri, company that is overseeing the project, wants to place monitoring wells.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they will be closing their Dubuque corrugated facility on December 31st, 2022. Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area. They...
DUBUQUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

GRAIN BIN RESCUE TRAINING

The Bellevue Fire Department last week hosted a special Grain Bin Rescue Class coordinated by officials from The National Education Center for Ag Rescue based out of the Peosta, IA North Iowa Community College (NICC) campus. Departments attending the class, which was held in the back of the Bellevue Fire Station, included the Andrew Fire Department, Bellevue EMS and Bellevue Police Department.
BELLEVUE, IA
WQAD

Scaring off hunger this Halloween: Muscatine man turns his home into a haunted house for a cause

MUSCATINE, Iowa — One hair-raising haunted house is scaring for a good cause this Halloween. For the past two decades, Troy "Stinky" Phillpot has turned his home in Muscatine into a haunted house; Stinky's House of Horrors. It takes him and his friends close to two months to put it all together, building each of the rooms in his house, garage or yard themselves.
MUSCATINE, IA

