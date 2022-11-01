Read full article on original website
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
Fast Lane Auto Repair Adds Second Location in Owensboro, Hosts Bike Drive
Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children. Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos....
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month. A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage […]
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
New radio system for Daviess Co. first responders
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County first responders now have a new digital radio system. The county recently purchased P25 digital radios to replace its 20-30-year-old VHF radio system. Officials say that when crews were too far away from their vehicles while on calls, they would lose signal and...
Contractor assessing damage after Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several houses on Weinbach Avenue have already been torn down, deemed too damaged by August’s explosion to keep standing. Others have a chance to be livable again, but they are going to need a lot of help before they can get there. Benton Jordan is...
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area
A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
EWSU to install new water main, issues traffic alert
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility put out a traffic alert on Wednesday.
Lilly King set to compete in Indiana this weekend as FINA World Cup continues
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King will be swimming in the Hoosier state this weekend. According to a social media post, her next stop in the FINA World Cup is Indianapolis. King swam last weekend in Toronto. She finished first in the 200m breaststroke, second in the 100m...
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area Habitat for Humanity affiliates have received a large donation. Best-One Tire and Service donated over 30.000 dollars to local area Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Gibson, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. The money was raised by Best One employees from several Best One locations. The...
Two Indiana Fast Food Chains Trade Insults with a Good Old Fashioned Sign War
This is one war I'd like to see go on forever. Southern Indiana Arby's Starts Sign War with Next-Door Neighbor. I was heading south on First Avenue toward Diamond Avenue on Evansville's north side Monday afternoon when the sign for Arby's in front of Schnuck's caught my eye. While normally signs at fast food restaurants mention whatever deal they're currently running, this one referenced a product being sold by the neighboring restaurant, McDonald's. Specifically, the McRib Sandwich which the company recently brought back for supposedly the final time. Although, the sign didn't call it by its name. Instead, it gave it a name that rhymed with McRib but clearly took a jab at the sandwich.
