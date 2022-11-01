ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature

With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month. A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement

Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New radio system for Daviess Co. first responders

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County first responders now have a new digital radio system. The county recently purchased P25 digital radios to replace its 20-30-year-old VHF radio system. Officials say that when crews were too far away from their vehicles while on calls, they would lose signal and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Contractor assessing damage after Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several houses on Weinbach Avenue have already been torn down, deemed too damaged by August’s explosion to keep standing. Others have a chance to be livable again, but they are going to need a lot of help before they can get there. Benton Jordan is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area

A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area Habitat for Humanity affiliates have received a large donation. Best-One Tire and Service donated over 30.000 dollars to local area Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Gibson, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. The money was raised by Best One employees from several Best One locations. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Two Indiana Fast Food Chains Trade Insults with a Good Old Fashioned Sign War

This is one war I'd like to see go on forever. Southern Indiana Arby's Starts Sign War with Next-Door Neighbor. I was heading south on First Avenue toward Diamond Avenue on Evansville's north side Monday afternoon when the sign for Arby's in front of Schnuck's caught my eye. While normally signs at fast food restaurants mention whatever deal they're currently running, this one referenced a product being sold by the neighboring restaurant, McDonald's. Specifically, the McRib Sandwich which the company recently brought back for supposedly the final time. Although, the sign didn't call it by its name. Instead, it gave it a name that rhymed with McRib but clearly took a jab at the sandwich.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy