Emma Houston was just like millions of other kids who grew up playing football and marvelling at the 100-metre sprints and high jump when the Olympics appeared on their TV screen once every four years.But Houston’s decision to call time on a promising football career in favour of breakdancing during their teenage years sent their sporting trajectory swivelling in a unusual direction that has placed them on the brink of making history.The Stirling 31-year-old, whose B-girl name is ‘Shortbread’, and who uses the pronouns they/them, is one of a group of around half a dozen breakdancers recognised by the newly...

2 DAYS AGO