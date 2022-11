The UCSF Archives and Special Collections is pleased to announce that we have received a Data Engagement Award for $24,934 from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine (NNLM) Region 5. These funds will support a new project, Data Journalism Course in a Box: The COVID Tracking Project Archives. We are grateful to the NNLM Region 5 Executive Director, Cathy Burroughs, for enabling our work to make the Covid Tracking Project Archive accessible with the support of the Sloan Foundation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO