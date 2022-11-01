Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Fires Shot At ‘Weak’ Wrestlers On WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Ripley became a huge draw on NXT and found even more success on the main roster. She also took a big shot at weak wrestlers on RAW this week. As seen...
nodq.com
New WWE women’s tag team champions crowned during the 10/31/22 edition of RAW
In the main event of WWE RAW on October 31st 2022, Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Io Sky) defended the women’s tag team titles against Alexa Bliss and Asuka. This was Alexa and Asuka’s first appearance on RAW in several weeks. Bayley distracted the referee when Asuka had...
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly releases five NXT talent
According to PWInsider, WWE released five NXT talent on Tuesday. Bodhi Hayward, who was part of the Andre Chase University segments. Sloane Jacobs – The 19-year-old worked the NXT live events over this past weekend. Erica Yan – She last wrestled this past September. Damaris Griffin – The...
wrestleview.com
WWE New Bits: Sasha Banks Backstage; Gabe Sapolsky Visits DEFY; More on Muta vs. Nakamura
According to Superluchas, Sasha Banks was backstage at the WWE House Show in Mexico City over the weekend, spending time with with Bayley. Gabe Sapolsky was reportedly scouting talent at the DEFY Wrestling event held on October 29 at Washington Hall in Seattle, WA. Yahoo Japan is running a story...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
WWE Schedule: WWE Crown Jewel match card, odds, and watch times
The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 5 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to the
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Results – 11/02/2022 (All Atlantic 3-Way Title Match)
Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (Baltimore, MD) It’s Wednesday Night! You know that that means! Dynamite comes to you live from Baltimore, Maryland as Excalibur and commentary welcome us as we start off the evening with Darby Allin!. Grudge Match: Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal. Darby storms his way to...
wrestleview.com
NXT teaser for Deadline Premium Live Event on December 10
WWE posted a teaser video for NXT Deadline, which will take place on Saturday, December 10. The last NXT premium live event of 2002, will air the same day as the ROH Final Battle and UFC pay-per-view shows. During a media conference call last month, Shawn Michaels confirmed NXT Deadline...
