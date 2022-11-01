Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
Fans waited 7 years for CM Punk to return to wrestling and it finally happened last year when he joined AEW. However, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future following the physical altercation he got into with The Elite at All Out in September. It’s been...
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Backstage At Recent WWE Event
Fans have seen a number of wrestlers return to WWE programming over the last few months, but there are still a lot of questions regarding Sasha Banks and her possible future with the company. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Sasha Banks was backstage as a guest at the recent...
WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2): Sami Zayn Teams With The Usos
WWE held a live event on November 2 from Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2) - The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) - Shotzi def....
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly releases five NXT talent
According to PWInsider, WWE released five NXT talent on Tuesday. Bodhi Hayward, who was part of the Andre Chase University segments. Sloane Jacobs – The 19-year-old worked the NXT live events over this past weekend. Erica Yan – She last wrestled this past September. Damaris Griffin – The...
