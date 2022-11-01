Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina.

On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce , 79, of Greene County.

Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning.

Police originally believed he may have been in the Kernersville or Winston-Salem area in North Carolina.

