Greene County, TN

Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina

By Slater Teague, Murry Lee
 2 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina.

On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce , 79, of Greene County.

Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning.

Police originally believed he may have been in the Kernersville or Winston-Salem area in North Carolina.

WJHL

