Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina.
On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce , 79, of Greene County.
Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning.BrightRidge to refund deposits for several customers in February
Police originally believed he may have been in the Kernersville or Winston-Salem area in North Carolina.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 2