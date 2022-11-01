ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning to parents this bonfire night as celebrations could cause life-threatening attacks

By Terri-Ann Williams
 3 days ago
AN urgent warning has been issued to parents in the run up to this weekend’s bonfire night celebrations.

Experts have warned that many of the 5.4 million people in the UK living with asthma could be at increased risk of a deadly attack on November 5.

A potentially lethal combination of toxic bonfire smoke and chilly wintry air, alongside seasonal colds and viruses that can trigger breathlessness, coughs and wheezing to spike, could leave children - and adults - struggling to catch their breath.

Charity Asthma + Lung UK also warned that those with lung conditions could also be impacted.

This includes people who suffer with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A survey commissioned by the charity found that 47 per cent said poor air quality made their symptoms worse, with 67.8 per cent saying cold air bought them on.

COPD impacts around 1.4 million across the country and the illness is an umbrella term which causes breathing difficulties and symptoms such as chest tightness and wheezing.

The experts said that temperatures are lower during winter months, meaning those with conditions like asthma or COPD need to take extra precautions to protect themselves.

At present, temperatures in the south of the country are around 16C with northern parts of the country being a couple of degrees cooler.

However, the most recent available data from November 2018 states that around 7,600 Brits were admitted to hospital for emergency care for their asthma symptoms.

Alongside this, the charity said it had more than 2,100 people calling its helpline for help and advice.

The charity said the number of asthma admissions and increase in calls for advice at this time of year are likely due to a combination of cold weather, more viruses and bugs going around, and air pollution, such as that caused by bonfires. 

Emma Rubach, Head of Health Advice at the charity said that while fireworks and bonfire displays might be fun, they could land you in hospital if you have asthma.

She said: “Smoke fumes from burning wood and fireworks can linger in the air for hours, creating localised pollution which can cause asthma attacks or lead to a worsening of symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing and coughing for those with asthma. 

The 6 tips you need to know to stay safe this bonfire night

Asthma + Lung UK is urging people with lung conditions to stay well this Bonfire Night by following these top tips:  

  1. Take your preventer medicines as prescribed
  2. Always carry your reliever inhaler with you
  3. If you find that smoke is making you cough, stand well back from the fire
  4. Make sure your friends and family know what to do and when to get help if your asthma symptoms suddenly get worse
  5. As cold air can be an asthma trigger, wrap a thin scarf loosely over your nose and mouth to warm the air before you breathe it in
  6. Visit Asthma UK to share the charity’s ‘what to do in an asthma attack’ with friends and family.

“Cold air due to the drop in temperatures can also make symptoms worse, meaning that next week people with asthma or other lung conditions could face a dangerous combination of triggers.

“If you have a lung condition and are worried, the best thing you can do is take your medicines as prescribed, especially your preventer inhaler as this builds up protection in your lungs. We would advise you to consider staying indoors if fireworks have brought on your asthma symptoms before."

If you are planning on going to a display, then you should take your reliever inhaler with you to relieve symptoms as they come on.

She added that you should educate those you are with on what to do if you have an asthma attack and how they can help you.

In the event of an emergency, always call 999.

