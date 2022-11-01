Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced off with challenger Charlie Crist in a debate. CNN political analyst Maria Cardona breaks down a key moment between the two.
Pollster calls Charlie Crist ‘defanged’ after Florida survey shows him badly trailing DeSantis
A pollster called Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist "defanged" after a survey showed him badly trailing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey showed Crist trailing DeSantis by an 11-point percentage, so Brad Coker attempted to explain why the Democratic challenger is losing. The survey was conducted...
Jeb Bush: DeSantis is pushing back 'against wokeness' with law reshaping how race is taught in Florida schools
CNN's Jake Tapper talks to former governor of Florida Jeb Bush about Ron DeSantis' recent law looking to reshape how race is taught in schools.
Rubio canvasser attacked in Florida; 1 arrested
Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that a canvasser supporting his campaign was attacked Sunday night by four people in who allegedly said Republicans are not welcome in the area.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad slams governor over incest report
“This is Florida under Ron DeSantis, children forced to give birth to children,” reads the ad.
How Ron DeSantis Blew Up Black-Held Congressional Districts and May Have Broken Florida Law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Nikki Fried Calls on Ron DeSantis to Pardon Floridians Convicted of Marijuana Possession
This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession following President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon federal convictions and reassess the criminal classification of marijuana. Fried, who lost to former Gov. Charlie Crist in...
iheart.com
Florida’s Race for Governor is Over – Top 3 Takeaways – October 7th
The 2022 race for Florida Governor is officially over. Those aren’t my words. Those are the words of one of the most notable leftists in the state of Florida. Peter Schorsch, the editor of Florida Politics. Peter goes on to add, As one of the most prominent allies of former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, it breaks my heart to write that. And because my wife was once one of Crist’s most loyal aides-de-camp, it probably will get me in trouble around the house. Now, for many of us we may have been confidently thinking similar thoughts, but for a leading media type, which happens to be the most widely observed by Florida politicos as well, to throw in the towel with over a month before Election Day speaks volumes. Schorsch boils the writing on the wall down to these realities... DeSantis’ huge fundraising advantage, the record Republican voter registration advantage in Florida and Joe Biden. Now, not Biden in the sense that you might think. As in Biden’s endless failed policies leading to a desire for Floridians to support Republicans over Democrats including Governor DeSantis. But instead, President Biden’s...
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
'Turned down': DeSantis team slams Joy Reid after she targets governor
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was put on blast Wednesday when a staffer revealed she'd attempted to invite Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on her show.
Trump Hints His Decision To Hold Florida Rally Behind Rubio Poll Boost
Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest on Saturday that recent positive polling for Republican Senator Marco Rubio was due to his decision to rally in Florida next weekend. Trump made the suggestion in a post on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his appearance with Rubio at an...
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
I'm Marco Rubio: This is why I want Florida's vote in the midterm election
Every crisis we face as a country has been driven by the left's agenda. My opponent, Val Demings, would be a rubber stamp in the Senate for that liberal agenda.
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
Live: Biden touts student loan forgiveness plan
The president is also scheduled to make appearances in California, Illinois and Pennsylvania over the weekend.
DeSantis causes political stir at Luke Bryan’s Florida concert. So what? | Editorial
Country singer Luke Bryan is defending his decision to invite Gov. DeSantis on stage during his Friday-night concert in Jacksonville.
Comments / 0