Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
iheart.com

Florida’s Race for Governor is Over – Top 3 Takeaways – October 7th

The 2022 race for Florida Governor is officially over. Those aren’t my words. Those are the words of one of the most notable leftists in the state of Florida. Peter Schorsch, the editor of Florida Politics. Peter goes on to add, As one of the most prominent allies of former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, it breaks my heart to write that. And because my wife was once one of Crist’s most loyal aides-de-camp, it probably will get me in trouble around the house. Now, for many of us we may have been confidently thinking similar thoughts, but for a leading media type, which happens to be the most widely observed by Florida politicos as well, to throw in the towel with over a month before Election Day speaks volumes. Schorsch boils the writing on the wall down to these realities... DeSantis’ huge fundraising advantage, the record Republican voter registration advantage in Florida and Joe Biden. Now, not Biden in the sense that you might think. As in Biden’s endless failed policies leading to a desire for Floridians to support Republicans over Democrats including Governor DeSantis. But instead, President Biden’s...
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
