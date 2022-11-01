Powerball Winning Numbers: 11/02/22 drawing
The winning Powerball numbers for the 11/02/22 drawing are:
02, 11, 22, 35, 60 Powerball: 23
The Power Play is 2x
The estimated jackpot is $1.20 billion.
