Powerball Winning Numbers: 11/02/22 drawing

 5 days ago
The winning Powerball numbers for the 11/02/22 drawing are:

02, 11, 22, 35, 60 Powerball: 23

The Power Play is 2x

The estimated jackpot is $1.20 billion.

