Tennessee Department of Health to start $230 million grant program

The Tennessee Department of Health will inaugurate a new program Thursday, Nov. 3, meant to make healthcare more accessible and better quality. The Healthcare Resiliency Program is designed to improve healthcare provision statewide by supplying a total of $230 million in competitive grants.

According to a press release published on the state of Tennessee’s website, “healthcare modernization and technology transformation projects” are among the new program’s more specific priorities. The grants come from money made available through the American Rescue Plan, federal stimulus legislation aimed at insulating people from the effects of COVID-19.

The grants are divided into two categories — applicants can seek funding for capital investment projects and for practice transformation and extension projects. Capital investment grant funding is designated for projects that increase bed capacity at “acute-care hospitals and long-term care facilities,” per the release. Practice transformation and extension projects include healthcare service initiatives and technology modernization. The release states that bettering local partnerships with social service providers and integrating health services are among the examples of projects that could be funded through the grant program.

Grant applications will open first for those pursuing funding within the capital investments category. A total of $145 million is available for such projects through the program. TDH will host a webinar concerning the capital investment grants Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

A week later, Nov. 10, applications for the practice transformation and extension category will open. Available funding for such projects totals $75 million.

Quoted in the state’s media release, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally said, “This grant will provide healthcare improvements that will pay dividends in the present and for years to come. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure the State of Tennessee spends these grant funds appropriately and efficiently.”

Finalists for the program will be announced March 2023.