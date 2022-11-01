ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Greenback man arrested, charged with drug possession

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5Ecn_0itrW6VS00

Alcoa Police officers arrested a Greenback man Saturday, Oct. 29 after he was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with non-functional license plate lights at 9:04 p.m. Oct. 29 and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Joshua David Jackson. Jackson, 35, appeared to be panicked and nervous. According to a police report, officers observed brass knuckles and a handgun lying behind the driver’s seat and had Jackson exit the vehicle before conducting a pat down search of his person. Officers also asked for permission to conduct a search of his vehicle, which he denied, leading the officers to request a K-9 officer to respond to the scene.

Officers obtained permission from Jackson to clear his weapon, during which time they allegedly found a second handgun in the driver’s side door pocket and observed an unlabeled pill bottle next to it. Both firearms were loaded with a round in the chamber.

A K-9 officer from the Maryville Police Department responded to the scene and ran their partner around the car, resulting in a positive alert. Officers searched Jackson’s vehicle and allegedly found a pair of methamphetamine pipes and a bag of suspected methamphetamine. Officers also allegedly found a pair of bags containing “a large amount” of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

Jackson, Thompson Bridge Road, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 11:38 p.m. Oct. 29 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine with the intent to resell and two counts of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $55,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.

The Daily Times

