New Hampshire State

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/31 Halloween forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert late tonight into early tomorrow morning for isolated downpours.Forecast: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a late afternoon sprinkle/shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More organized showers push through tonight with perhaps a downpour here and there overnight. Temps will fall into the 50s.As for tomorrow, an early downpour or two is possible with showers generally dissipating the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again.Looking Ahead: Wednesday's looking great with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s... 70s possible inland/S&W. It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures.
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US

A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
IOWA STATE
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
natureworldnews.com

The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures

More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
TENNESSEE STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com

Much-needed Rain in Northwest To Continue Until Early November; Heavy Mountain Snow Also Expected

The latest weather forecast showed that much-needed rain would occur in Northeastern U.S, bringing a temperature cooldown after residents experienced warm weather. Meanwhile, the rain could also cause minor flooding, especially in coastal areas. The forecast noted that it would begin in early November. Residents could expect mountain snow in...
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA

