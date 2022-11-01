Food City announces two opportunities to donate starting in November

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Food City is launching two programs to raise donations targeted at eliminating hunger in the region.

Through Nov. 29, shoppers at any Food City can donate $1, $3, $5 or round up to the nearest dollar for contributions to Race Against Hunger. The annual program sends 100% of proceeds to local hunger relief organizations, a release from Food City states.

It adds that approximately four meals are provided for every dollar donated. Last year’s program raised nearly $600,000.

Customers who use a ValuCard and make a donation will be entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway or will have the opportunity to donate $2,500 to a charity of their choosing.

Through the end of the year starting on Nov. 2, Food City will be hosting the fifth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. Similar to Race Against Hunger, this food drive will send 100% of donations to local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters.

All area Food City grocery stores will have special-marked bags with non-perishable food items and pet food available for $15, plus tax. The release from Food City states that anyone who has purchased a bag for donation can leave it in a collection bin at the front of the store.