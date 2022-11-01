Alcoa Highway lane closure planned for Tuesday night

Construction workers will temporarily close one lane of Alcoa Highway Tuesday night, Nov. 1, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The lane closure will affect the stretch of highway between John Sevier Highway and Maloney Road, and will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closure is intended to facilitate shifting traffic into a new alignment, and is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area, as workers will be present.