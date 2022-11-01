Read full article on original website
KMOV
St Louis City Mayor steps back on Amendment 3
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is taking a step back. St Louis City mayor Tishaura Jones said she supports the legalization of marijuana, but not the amendment as written on the November ballot. The mayor released a statement on Tuesday that...
gladstonedispatch.com
St. Louis mayor opposes marijuana initiative, says it falls short on de-criminalization
ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones this week urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use, saying it fell short on promises of de-criminalization. "We deserve better," she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. Spokespersons for the mayor did not immediately respond to requests...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.
KSDK
Missouri lawmaker plans to refile red flag legislation after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Despite warning signs and requests from parents, Missouri law enforcement were unable to remove guns from the home of the gunman who killed two people on Oct. 24 at a St. Louis high school. “Two minutes after I got into class, they said the word, the...
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
KMOV
Jefferson County farm helps animals
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff deputy robbed, carjacked at gunpoint during security job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis sheriff deputy was robbed and carjacked of his personal vehicle and items after midnight Tuesday. The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office reports its deputy was working security for a Blues game Monday night at the Enterprise Center when two young, armed Black men robbed the deputy after his shift sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Worker finds man dead in north St. Louis City
A worker in north St. Louis made a gruesome discovery Thursday morning as he found a man who had been murdered covered up on a street.
KMOV
Construction continues at NGA campus in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is continuing at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus in north St. Louis. News 4 was invited to get a first-hand look at the construction at the corner of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The new addition will create more jobs and boost the economy in an underserved part of St. Louis.
KMOV
From ‘pet of the week’ to therapy dog for school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caesar, a dog introduced on KMOV’s “pet of the week” segment last week, has a new home and a new job. Caesar has been adopted by an 8th-grade teacher who had students shadowing at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school, the South City school that was the scene of the Oct. 24 school shooting that left two dead and several injured.
St. Louis man sentenced for 2019 fatal carjacking
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis man Wednesday for his role in a 2019 fatal carjacking that was caught on camera.
advantagenews.com
Two charged in Granite City robbery
License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Eagle scout goes above and beyond
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It takes a lot to become an eagle scout. Meeting all the requirements can take a few years. News 4′s Steve Harris met a boy who went above and beyond for his boy scout troop in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is profiting off stolen cars, leaving Kia and Hyundai owners furious and devastated. Thieves snatched a local woman’s Kia, but she claims the City of St. Louis profited off her pain. The city is reportedly selling stolen cars and making big bucks.
KMOV
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KMOV
Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Jefferson County election officials are reporting an increase in numbers of absentee voters over the days prior to the 2018 midterm election. All three counties estimate the number of early votes cast is running up to 20% higher this election year.
Irate Parents Question Jana Elementary Over Rezoning Plan
They accuse the Hazelwood School District of acting in secrecy and moving too fast
