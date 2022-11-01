ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St Louis City Mayor steps back on Amendment 3

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is taking a step back. St Louis City mayor Tishaura Jones said she supports the legalization of marijuana, but not the amendment as written on the November ballot. The mayor released a statement on Tuesday that...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
March for Justice on Sunday to honor victims of South City school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A March for Justice will be held Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s south St. Louis school shooting. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot and killed by a gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Seven other victims were hospitalized with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to abrasions.
Jefferson County farm helps animals

Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
St. Louis sheriff deputy robbed, carjacked at gunpoint during security job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis sheriff deputy was robbed and carjacked of his personal vehicle and items after midnight Tuesday. The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office reports its deputy was working security for a Blues game Monday night at the Enterprise Center when two young, armed Black men robbed the deputy after his shift sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Construction continues at NGA campus in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is continuing at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus in north St. Louis. News 4 was invited to get a first-hand look at the construction at the corner of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The new addition will create more jobs and boost the economy in an underserved part of St. Louis.
From ‘pet of the week’ to therapy dog for school shooting victims

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caesar, a dog introduced on KMOV’s “pet of the week” segment last week, has a new home and a new job. Caesar has been adopted by an 8th-grade teacher who had students shadowing at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school, the South City school that was the scene of the Oct. 24 school shooting that left two dead and several injured.
Two charged in Granite City robbery

License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
St. Louis Proud: Eagle scout goes above and beyond

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It takes a lot to become an eagle scout. Meeting all the requirements can take a few years. News 4′s Steve Harris met a boy who went above and beyond for his boy scout troop in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Absentee voting running ahead of 2018 in some areas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Jefferson County election officials are reporting an increase in numbers of absentee voters over the days prior to the 2018 midterm election. All three counties estimate the number of early votes cast is running up to 20% higher this election year.
