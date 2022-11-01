Five huge Costco changes made this year – from new mini treats to ending beloved mortgage program

COSTCO made a series of big changes this year from some tasty additions to their shelves to the end of a beloved program.

The retail giant also introduced some new perks for members while rolling out a new look for a food court item.

Costco saw a series of big changes this year, including the elimination of its mortgage program Credit: Getty

They have relaxed their Covid-19 rules as well Credit: Alamy

Here are some big changes that the big box store saw in 2022, as reported by Eat This, Not That.

Mortgage program no more

The wholesale giant has axed its mortgage program for members.

According to the retailer's website, the changes took effect on Sunday, May 1.

"Members with questions regarding their current mortgage application and loan should contact the lender they have been working with," the company wrote.

They added a list of lenders and phone numbers.

Costco was affiliated with eight lenders, including Box Home Loans, CrossCountry Mortgage, Lending.com, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, NASB, NBKC Bank, Real Genius, and Strong Home Mortgage.

Mini treats added

According to fans of the bulk discount store, new miniature versions of popular bakery items have been a great addition to Costco's selection of treats.

The list of the best mini dessert options that Costco has to offer includes mini cakes and cookies.

The selection of items at Costco is always in flux, but there are some that have become reliable fan favorites.

One of the most recommended sweets was the snickerdoodle mini cakes.

The cinnamon cream cheese frosted cakes, Costco’s raspberry mini cakes, and mini chocolate chunk cookies are also popular.

Gas out, car wash in

Starting in July, 15 Costco gas stations in New Jersey are now only available to those with memberships.

Before then, New Jersey locations allowed non-members to purchase cheaper gas.

The large retailer did not make a public statement nor does its website mention the policy change.

Customers were notified by signs at the pumps last month, according to a New Jersey news outlet.

Costco also added a new car wash for members in Norwalk, California.

Thirteen Costco locations across five states offer car wash facilities and members can take advantage of the service for $7.99.

Costco offers Exterior Wash and Wax, Tire Shine and Wheel Cleaner, Undercarriage Wash with Rust Inhibitor, Spot Free Rinse, and Envirosoft Foam Brushes, the website said.

More new products

According to EatThis, NotThat, Costco Next is featuring new products.

The program allows you to shop directly from retailers, but with member exclusive deals.

Skincare company Boscia, art brand Disney by Dowdle, and dinnerware and design brand Fitz & Floyd were some of the new additions.

The company also announced on social media that their new pizza boxes have a How2Recycle symbol, encouraging customers to be eco-friendly.

Openings and hour changes

Another change came in the form of new locations this year.

Costco has opened stores in the following locations, EatThis, NotThat reported:

Riverton, Utah

Murrieta, California

Verona, Wisconsin

St. Augustine, Florida

College Station, Texas

University City, Missouri

Scarbough, Maine.

Covid-19 policies, such as masks and special hours, have been eliminated.