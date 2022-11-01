ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Five huge Costco changes made this year – from new mini treats to ending beloved mortgage program

By Leah Chiappino
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXh2B_0itrVqcU00

COSTCO made a series of big changes this year from some tasty additions to their shelves to the end of a beloved program.

The retail giant also introduced some new perks for members while rolling out a new look for a food court item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLVuj_0itrVqcU00
Costco saw a series of big changes this year, including the elimination of its mortgage program Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klqlz_0itrVqcU00
They have relaxed their Covid-19 rules as well Credit: Alamy

Here are some big changes that the big box store saw in 2022, as reported by Eat This, Not That.

Mortgage program no more

The wholesale giant has axed its mortgage program for members.

According to the retailer's website, the changes took effect on Sunday, May 1.

"Members with questions regarding their current mortgage application and loan should contact the lender they have been working with," the company wrote.

They added a list of lenders and phone numbers.

Costco was affiliated with eight lenders, including Box Home Loans, CrossCountry Mortgage, Lending.com, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, NASB, NBKC Bank, Real Genius, and Strong Home Mortgage.

Mini treats added

According to fans of the bulk discount store, new miniature versions of popular bakery items have been a great addition to Costco's selection of treats.

The list of the best mini dessert options that Costco has to offer includes mini cakes and cookies.

The selection of items at Costco is always in flux, but there are some that have become reliable fan favorites.

One of the most recommended sweets was the snickerdoodle mini cakes.

The cinnamon cream cheese frosted cakes, Costco’s raspberry mini cakes, and mini chocolate chunk cookies are also popular.

Gas out, car wash in

Starting in July, 15 Costco gas stations in New Jersey are now only available to those with memberships.

Before then, New Jersey locations allowed non-members to purchase cheaper gas.

The large retailer did not make a public statement nor does its website mention the policy change.

Customers were notified by signs at the pumps last month, according to a New Jersey news outlet.

Costco also added a new car wash for members in Norwalk, California.

Thirteen Costco locations across five states offer car wash facilities and members can take advantage of the service for $7.99.

Costco offers Exterior Wash and Wax, Tire Shine and Wheel Cleaner, Undercarriage Wash with Rust Inhibitor, Spot Free Rinse, and Envirosoft Foam Brushes, the website said.

More new products

According to EatThis, NotThat, Costco Next is featuring new products.

The program allows you to shop directly from retailers, but with member exclusive deals.

Skincare company Boscia, art brand Disney by Dowdle, and dinnerware and design brand Fitz & Floyd were some of the new additions.

The company also announced on social media that their new pizza boxes have a How2Recycle symbol, encouraging customers to be eco-friendly.

Openings and hour changes

Another change came in the form of new locations this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq83d_0itrVqcU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBBmc_0itrVqcU00

Costco has opened stores in the following locations, EatThis, NotThat reported:

Covid-19 policies, such as masks and special hours, have been eliminated.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Closes This Location Next Month

Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Salon

The best Costco store in the country is located in this state

Costco is truly a one-stop shop, with items ranging from bulk budget buys and seasonal baked goods to electronics and household essentials. The warehouse chain currently operates in 46 different states, with the exception of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming, all of which are devoid of a single location.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Daily Mail

Family who doesn't want to 'eat baked beans for dinner every night' is forced to sell the dream home they spent seven years building thanks to their skyrocketing interest rates

A family with two young children have been forced to sell the dream home they spent years building after struggling to cope with skyrocketing interest rates. Celeste Andrews recently put her four-bedroom home in Avondale Heights, in Melbourne's northwest, on the market with a $1.15million to $1.25million price guide. The...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
855K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy